Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will not travel with the Real Madrid squad to face relegation-threatened Leganes on Wednesday.

The pair will be rested during the Primera clash at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, having not been named in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Toni Kroos will also sit out of a match which could begin with Madrid sitting in second-place, despite starting the day as league leaders.

Barcelona play in the day, with Luis Enrique’s side two points off the summit, although they must overcome fourth-placed Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

Madrid visit neighbours Leganes in the Spanish capital two hours later, with a home clash against Atletico Madrid coming up on Saturday.

Zidane’s side then play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final double-header against Bayern Munich in Bavaria the following Wednesday.



Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos will be held back for the Leganes trip with these two games in mind, though the likes of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are expected to feature.

Speaking prior to Wednesday’s match, Zidane said of Ronaldo: “I think he is going to finish the season like never before.

“I never know because he also ended other years very well, but he's very good physically and I hope he will end [the season] very well.”