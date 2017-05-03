Why Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 399 goals for Real Madrid, not 400

Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered on the big stage as he scored a hat-trick to put Real Madrid in the driving seat in their Champions League semi-final with Atletico – but there is confusion over just how many goals he has scored for the club.

His treble in the 3-0 first-leg win over their city rivals was his seventh Champions League hat-trick, drawing level with Lionel Messi’s record.

He also banished any suggestions he is just a flat-track bully in Europe, with the three goals meaning he has now scored 52 times in the knockout stages – including 13 semi-final goals – compared to 51 group-stage strikes.

Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 player ratings







22 show all Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 player ratings









































1/22 Keylor Navas – 7 out of 10 Rarely called into action, but did well when he was. Brilliantly quick off his line to deny Gameiro for Atleti’s first real chance.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 6 out of 10 Contributed to Madrid’s dominant start down the flanks but had his evening cut short by an injury before half-time.

3/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Lucky to escape punishment for an early elbow on Hernandez.

4/22 Raphael Varane – 7 out of 10 Ended the night in one piece, which is always a plus, and had little else to deal with from Atletico’s frontline.

5/22 Marcelo – 8 out of 10 Always a threat on the left flank, made Hernandez’s first half-hour a miserable one with constant overlaps.

6/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Needed to show discipline in the heart of Madrid’s midfield and did so.

7/22 Luka Modric – 8 out of 10 Alongside Kroos, ran the midfield battle. Niguez and Gabi had little in response to either of them. Other than that, went close with delightful half-volley near the end.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 8 out of 10 Found himself with enough time and space to execute his passing game and control the flow of proceedings in midfield.

9/22 Isco – 8 out of 10 Always had his head up, always driving forward looking to build on his side’s dominance. Substituted, though, as he picked up a yellow and was at risk of another.

10/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 9 out of 10 The man for the big occasion once again. Only he was ever going to reach the header for the first, only he could be relied upon to finish the second so emphatically, only he was ever going to score a hat-trick tonight. Superb.

11/22 Karim Benzema – 8 out of 10 Had several chances to double Madrid’s lead, going closest with a spectacular acrobatic effort. Eventually set up the second, showing brilliant strength against Godin.

12/22 Jan Oblak – 7 out of 10 Denied Madrid with several eye-catching stops but could perhaps have done better to get in front of Ronaldo’s header.

13/22 Lucas Hernandez – 4 out of 10 Stepping in for Juanfran, but overwhelmed by Madrid’s wing play at times, particularly during the first-half onslaught.

14/22 Stefan Savic – 5 out of 10 Lost the aerial battle with Ronaldo for the opener. Could have prevented the effort if he had been more alert for the second-time cross.

15/22 Diego Godin – 4 out of 10 Went close to equalising when Griezmann’s delicate free-kick slipped him in but failed to be as ruthless in front of goal as he was in the 2014 final. Shoved off too easily in the build-up to Madrid’s second.

16/22 Filipe Luis – 6 out of 10 Better than his fellow Atleti defenders, but still powerless to prevent the numerous forays forward that Madrid enjoyed in the first half.

17/22 Koke – 5 out of 10 Not his fault he’s not an out-and-out winger in a game when his team needed width, but ineffectual when attempting to get forward.

18/22 Gabi – 7 out of 10 Came to the aid of his ailing defence on several occasions with the type of midfield legwork we have come to know him for, but struggled to win the battle in his own part of the pitch.

19/22 Saul Niguez – 5 out of 10 One of several Atletico creative outlets who failed to turn up. A night to forget, cut short by his substitution before the hour mark.

20/22 Yannick Carrasco – 6 out of 10 Only threatened Madrid’s backline in glimpses and struggled to find his rhythm, but still a surprising candidate to be replaced when the visitors were in need of a goal.

21/22 Antoine Griezmann – 5 out of 10 Despite a few neat passes to set in his team-mates, not a performance worthy of a £100million player. Too quiet when his side needed him most.

22/22 Kevin Gameiro – 4 out of 10 Should’ve been more decisive when played through for Atleti’s first chance. Paid the price for his wastefulness when replaced by Fernando Torres.

Ronaldo now has 103 goals in Europe’s top competition, which is three more than the total Atletico have managed in their history.

However, there was controversy as when his third goal went in, Real’s official Twitter account proclaimed it was his 400th goal for the club. But official records state he is in fact on 399 goals.

The root of the confusion is Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in September 2010.

In the game, Ronaldo’s 74th-minute free-kick found the back of the net, but was deflected in off teammate Pepe en route. Officially, the defender was awarded the goal, but Real’s records showed it to belong to Ronaldo after Pepe said it should be given to his compatriot.

He told Marca at the time: “Regardless of what the official match report says, the goal belongs to Cristiano.”

So while the whole world is still waiting for the Portuguese’s 400th strike for Real, Ronaldo and the rest of those inside the Bernabeu are already celebrating.