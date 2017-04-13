Cristiano Ronaldo remains the man for the big occasion - and in the end what else really matters?

There are some things that Cristiano Ronaldo cannot do any more, like taking the ball on half-way, skipping past four opponents from a standing start and putting it in the net. That is a young man’s game, it’s what Gareth Bale, at 27, is meant to do for Real Madrid. It is why they are so desperate to sign Eden Hazard too.

But footballers can only do what their bodies allow them to, and the genius of post-30 Ronaldo has been to lose his burst but retain his edge. Players often talk about adapting their game as if it is easy but in reality Ronaldo has managed it better than most.

Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena was a testament to how dangerous this Ronaldo can still be. He does not have the running power of Bale but he is a killer in the box, more so than any other player Real Madrid have. Both of his goals against Bayern Munich were a testament to his instincts, his ruthlessness and his supreme technical finishing.

1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

What made it so painful for Bayern is that Carlo Ancelotti thought that he had Ronaldo shackled in the first half, and he was right. “We controlled him very well until Javi Martinez was sent off,” he said. “We tried to push up a lot with Philipp Lahm on the right. At the beginning Cristiano didn’t have a lot of chances. But later he showed all his qualities, Cristiano is always very decisive.”

Ultimately Ronaldo was too good for the plans that Bayern had set for him. Zidane spoke afterwards about how Ronaldo, who started on the wing in a 4-3-3, had scored two poacher’s finishes when playing as a centre-forward. “When Cristiano is in the centre, it is the position where he has to shoot,” Zidane said. “He has that virtue to be where the ball comes.”

That is exactly it, the striker’s instinct that Ronaldo has honed over the last few years to keep himself on top of the game. He might not be contributing an awful lot else any more but when he can still be relied on to deliver the big moments in the big games, what else really matters?

Ronaldo’s 20s were marked by the longest productive purple patch in football history. His unique mix of athleticism and precision delivered stacks of goals every season, beating 50 in all competitions six seasons in a row. Even Lionel Messi has been known to drop below the 50-mark at times.

Ronaldo once again delivered when it mattered for Real (Getty)



But Ronaldo’s 30s are different. He cannot produce as much anymore, so he has to focus on moments. In 2016 he struck the penalty that clinched the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, even after physically struggling during the match. That summer he guided Portugal to a historic European Championship, captaining the side and showing a leadership, especially when injured in the final, that not everyone thought him capable of. Those two triumphs earned him his fourth Ballon d’Or and perhaps the most surprising, because of the widely-held suspicion that when he lost his power he would lose his edge.

That is not what has happened at all. On Wednesday night he scored his 99th and 100th European goals, a remarkable testament to his productivity, his longevity and now, in perhaps the penultimate phase of his career, to his efficiency. Some players lose their hunger towards the end but even now, with four Ballon d’Ors and three Champions Leagues, it is not hard to tell that Ronaldo wants to keep going.

“He was happy in the dressing room,” Zidane said afterwards. “But not fully happy because he had the chance to score the third too. He has so much ambition.”