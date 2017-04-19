Cristiano Ronaldo praised the winning mentality of Real Madrid after his hat-trick helped defeat Bayern Munich 4-2 following extra time at the Bernabeu as the holders booked a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg with a shoulder problem, had put the Germans ahead on the night from the penalty spot to level the tie on aggregate following Real's 2-1 win in Munich, where Ronaldo had scored twice.

However, a diving header from Ronaldo with 14 minutes left looked to have been enough to send the Spanish side through, only for a bizarre own goal from Real captain Sergio Ramos to level things up at 3-3 overall.

1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

Bayern saw midfielder Arturo Vidal sent off for what looked a harsh second caution to go into extra time with just 10 men.

Real made their numerical advantage count as Ronaldo grabbed his second of the match in the 105th minute - which saw the forward become the first player to score 100 Champions League goals - although he looked to have been offside.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick four minutes later as he rolled the ball in following a fine run from Marcelo, when he could well have been flagged offside again.

A fourth on the break from substitute Marco Asensio in the 112th minute completed a 6-3 aggregate win for the Spanish league leaders as former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti endured a miserable return to the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo took home the match ball after a virtuoso display ( Getty )

"We are just winners," Ronaldo said, quoted on the Real Madrid website.

"Making six goals against a team like Bayern is not easy and we deserve to move through to the semi-finals.

"We played very well, obviously I am very happy to score all three goals, but the team has been great."

Ronaldo said Real were a team of winners ( Getty )

The Portugal forward added: "We knew we had to play very well because Bayern can score goals from anywhere on the pitch and proved to be an excellent team, but Real Madrid is Real Madrid.

"In the first half we had many opportunities and we could score a goal or two, also in the second half too.

"Yes, we conceded two goals, but Real Madrid is used to this setback, we won and we are all very happy. "

Ancelotti wished Zidane all the best (AFP/ Getty )

Ancelotti, who left Real after two seasons in 2015 having won the Champions League in the previous campaign, felt the Germans had done themselves proud despite the final result.

"Neuer and the whole team played well, we deserved to come away with more tonight," the Italian said at his post-match press conference.

"It is hard to come to Madrid and win over 90 minutes and moreover with 10 men.

"Now, Madrid continue and I wish Zizou and his side all the best."