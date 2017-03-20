Tributes pour in after Derry City captain Ryan McBride dies suddenly aged 27

Tributes are pouring in after Derry City captain Ryan McBride died suddenly aged just 27.

The defender is understood to have passed away in his home just 24 hours after leading his club to a 4-0 win over Drogheda United in a League of Ireland Premier Division game on Saturday.

The cause of death is as yet unknown.

The Irish FA tweeted a short statement: "Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with @derrycityfc"

PFA Ireland added: "We are shocked to hear this evening the passing of our member Derry City captain Ryan McBride. Our thoughts are with his family."

Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with @derrycityfc pic.twitter.com/ecTst1872W — Official Irish FA (@OfficialIrishFA) March 19, 2017

Clubs from around theregion have added their support and well wishes.

A statement from Glentoran read: "Deepest heartfelt condolences from all at Glentoran to Ryan's family and to our many friends at Derry City."

Cork City tweeted: “Our deepest sympathies to all at Derry City on the sudden passing of Ryan McBride. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP."

Dundalk added: "All at Dundalk send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Ryan McBride and our friends at Derry City. Shocking and sad news."