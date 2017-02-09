Spanish club Deportivo Alavés reached the final of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, the first time in the 96-year history of the Basque club that they have reached the final of the domestic cup competition.

And yet it was not the name of Spanish winger Edgar Mendez – who coolly slotted the winning goal past Sergio Alvarez in the 83rd minute of the match – which was dominating the back-pages of the Spanish newspapers on Thursday morning.

Instead Deyverson, a Brazilian striker currently on loan at Alavés from Levante, was the man of the moment after an honourable act of sportsmanship at the end of the match.

In the moments immediately after the final whistle blew at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, with Alavés now due to meet Barcelona in a showpiece final on Saturday 27 May, Deyverson notably eschewed joining in with the jubilant celebrations of his team-mates. Instead, he chose to console the Celta Vigo travelling support, who had made long journeys of over 400 miles to support their club in the Basque Country.

Walking the full length of the pitch, the 25-year old applauded the Galician fans, before jumping over the advertising hoarding to shake hands and exchange respects with the front row of supporters. Deyverson’s actions were warmly received by the Celta fans, who responded with a sustained round of applause.

On Thursday morning Deyverson received numerous plaudits in the Spanish press, with nationwide daily sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo heralding the gesture as “Undoubtedly, one of the nicest scenes we’ve seen in football so far this year.”

El jugador del Alavés Deyverson, animó a la afición del Celta tras la derrota de su equipo. Gran detalle!! pic.twitter.com/9YTzJkrz2N — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) February 8, 2017

Daily newspaper El Mundo meanwhile described Deyverson’s actions as “an extraordinary gesture (and) a slither of humanity”.

Deyverson will undoubtedly be pleased to see his name mentioned in a positive light, after recently finding himself embroiled in a spitting controversy with Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.

The pair clashed during a bad-tempered recent La Liga tie between the two teams, with tempers flaring after Godin was booked for raising his arm in an aerial challenge with Deyverson.

The pair continued to argue long after the incident, with TV images then appearing to show the Alaves player first appearing to spit in Godin's face, and the Uruguayan responding in the same way.

The Spanish FA are yet to announce whether the two players will face a retrospective ban for the incident. The game finished 0-0.