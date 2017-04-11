Three explosions in the vicinity of Borussia Dortmund’s team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco has left at least one person injured.

Tuesday night's match, scheduled to be held at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, has now been postponed until Wednesday.

“There was an incident on departure of our bus. One person was injured. More information will follow,” the club’s official Twitter account confirmed.

A statement by local police read: “In the run-up to the Champions League match of the BVB against the AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team teambus shortly after 7pm.”

“The event location is Wittbräuckerstraße / Schirrmannweg in Dortmund-Höchsten.

“According to current knowledge the disks of the bus (whole or partial) were broken and one person was injured.

“It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

The mother of Marc Barta, the Dortmund defender, told Spanish radio her son suffered light injuries to one arm in the incident and is being treated in hospital.

