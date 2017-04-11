Monaco supporters showed solidarity with fans of Borussia Dortmund after explosions in the vicinity of the Bundesliga side’s team bus caused the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs to be postponed.

Marc Bartra, the Dortmund defender, is being treated in hospital for minor injuries following the incident, which occurred as the team made their way to Signal Iduna Park for the match.

Supporters of both clubs were already at the stadium ahead of the evening kick-off.

1/8 Dortmund break news of incident to fans in the stadium Bongarts/Getty Images

2/8 Fans await news on the explosion Bongarts/Getty Images

3/8 Concerned fans look on as they wait to see if the game is on Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 An increased police presence builds around the ground Bongarts/Getty Images

5/8 Police confirmed there was no danger to the stadium AFP/Getty Images

6/8 The Monaco team bus arrived safely at the stadium AFP/Getty Images

7/8 Ambulances are present at the stadium following news Marc Bartra was taken to hospital AFP/Getty Images

8/8 The announcer confirms the game has been postponed until 5.45pm BST the following day AFP/Getty Images

Once reports of the unfolding situation reached the away section, Monaco’s supporters began to sing the name of their opponents, chanting 'Dortmund, Dortmund!'

Dortmund supporters received the support warmly and applauded the gesture from their travelling counterparts.

The club’s official Twitter account later thanked Monaco’s fans, tweeting: “Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN!”

Dortmund have also invited Monaco supporters who need accommodation in order to attend Wednesday’s rescheduled match to use the hashtag #bedforawayfans.