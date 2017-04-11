  1. Sport
Dortmund vs Monaco: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

A look ahead to the Champions League quarter-final first leg

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Benfica in the last knock-out round Getty

Borrusia Dortmund host Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final double header on Tuesday night.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 11 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Highlights will be shown on ITV on Wednesday 12 April at 11.15pm.

Prediction

 

Previous meetings

​This will be the first time the two clubs have played each other in a competitive fixture.

Form

Dortmund: WWDWL

Monaco: WWLWW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Dortmund: 13/25

Monaco: 9/2

Draw: 39/10

