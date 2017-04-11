Borrusia Dortmund host Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final double header on Tuesday night.
- Champions League one of the most unbalanced competitions in football, statistics show
- Why Barcelona and Real Madrid's domination of the Champions League could be set to end
- Mahmoud Dahoud snubs Liverpool interest to join Borussia Dortmund
- Champions League final could be played under closed roof for first time in Cardiff
- Kylian Mbappe shouldn't join Manchester United and Jose Mourinho is the reason why
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 11 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.
Highlights will be shown on ITV on Wednesday 12 April at 11.15pm.
Prediction
Previous meetings
This will be the first time the two clubs have played each other in a competitive fixture.
Form
Dortmund: WWDWL
Monaco: WWLWW
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Dortmund: 13/25
Monaco: 9/2
Draw: 39/10
- More about:
- Champions League
- Borussia Dortmund
- AS Monaco