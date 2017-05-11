While the Champions League will be held in Cardiff on June 3rd, the Europa League will be the main attention of British fans, with thousands of Manchester United supporters already having bought their tickets.

The winner of the competition will go into next season’s Champions League as a reward, as well as facing off against the winner of Real Madrid vs Juventus in the season-opening European Super Cup.

When is the Europa League final?

The final will take place on Wednesday 24th May and kick off at 7.45pm – a change from the usual 8.05pm kick-off.

Where is the Europa League final?

The game takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, at AIK’s Friends Arena. The stadium holds 50,000 fans and is also the home to the Swedish national team – as Zlatan Ibrahimovic well knows.

How can I get tickets?

There are a total of 48,000 tickets available for the final but Uefa has made only 37,000 of those available to fans of both clubs, as well as the general public.

The two finalists will receive approximately 10,000 tickets each while the general public will be able to purchase the other 17,000. The rest are likely to be handed out to sponsors.

How can I watch it?

The final will be shown on BT Sport as every round has been, but will also be available on BT Sport Showcase, which is a free-to-air channel. Furthermore it is also being shown on YouTube, or you can follow it on The Independent’s live blog.