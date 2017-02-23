Manchester United will be in the hat for Friday’s Europa League last-16 draw after completing their 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur intend to join them, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side must beat their Wembley hoodoo and overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against the Belgian Pro League’s Gent.

Elsewhere, the likes of Roma and Olympique Lyonnais are all but assured of qualification after convincing first-leg wins, while Fiorentina, Athletic Bilbao and Olympiakos could also progress.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw...

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 24 February, following the completion of the last-32 ties on Thursday.

What time is the draw?

Proceedings will begin at 12.00pm, with the draw following shortly after.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

If, however, you cannot watch the draw, you can follow it live on The Independent’s live blog.

How does it work?

The draw is unseeded and there will be no ‘country protection’, meaning teams from the same domestic league can be drawn against each other.

The team drawn first will play the first leg at home, with those drawn second away.

When will the Europa League round of 16 take place?

This year’s last-16 first legs will be played on Thursday 9 March, with the return legs on Thursday 16 March.