Manchester United will be confident of having their name in the hat for Friday's Europa League semi-final draw.

Jose Mourinho's side were disappointed to only come away from Anderlecht with a 1-1 draw last week, but are favourites to progress with Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford.

Lyon, Ajax and Celta Vigo are all ahead in their quarter-finals, though their respective opponents - Besiktas, Genk and Schalke 04 - retain hopes of reaching the last four.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 21 April, following the completion of the quarter final ties on Thursday.

What time is the draw?

Proceedings will begin at 12.00pm BST, with the draw following shortly after.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

If, however, you cannot watch the draw, you can bookmark this article which will turn into The Independent’s live blog.

How does it work?

As per usual at this stage of the competition, the draw is unseeded and there will be no ‘country protection’, meaning teams from the same domestic league can be drawn against each other.

The team drawn first will play the first leg at home, with those drawn second away.

When will the Champions League semi-finals take place?

This year’s semi-final first legs will be played on 4 May, with the return legs played the following week on 11 May.