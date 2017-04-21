Manchester United draw Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-final

Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals as they look to secure their first European trophy in ten years.

The Galician side snuck past Genk to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in their history. Lyon face Ajax in the other semi.

Jose Mourinho, who last won this competition 15 years ago with FC Porto, saw his side overcome Anderlecht in extra time at Old Trafford on Thursday night to book their place in the final four.

Marcus Rashford's late winner was the difference, after sloppy defending had contributed to United throwing away 1-0 leads in each leg.

But the Old Trafford club are eagerly waiting for an update on the fitness of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the veteran went off injured in the 90th minute.

"I want to wait, but my feeling is not good," said Mourinho post-match.

Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

"I want to wait and try to be optimistic, but I am not."

But defender Luke Shaw appeared to be more positive than his manager, telling reporters the Swede was already moving better.

"He's fine. He was walking around in the changing room," Shaw revealed.