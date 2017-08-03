Everton on course for Europa League qualification after edging past MFK Ruzomberok

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's calm finish kept Everton's bid for Europa League qualification on course as Ronald Koeman's men edged MFK Ruzomberok 1-0 in Slovakia.

England Under-20 star Calvert-Lewin spared the Toffees' blushes with a late strike in eastern Europe, sealing a 2-0 aggregate victory for the Merseyside club in the third qualifying round.

Wayne Rooney again drew a blank in front of goal as he feels his way into his second Everton stint, but Koeman's side did just enough to progress.

A below-par Everton laboured for their win, but still conjured the one moment of class required to move into the Europa League play-off round.

Rooney takes a shot on goal (AP)

Calvert-Lewin's smart goal added to Leighton Baines' first-leg strike to ensure Everton stepped further forward in European qualifying action.

Big-money summer signing Jordan Pickford started in goal and was able to keep a clean sheet, as Everton avoided any embarrassment on the road.

The visitors dominated territory and possession but were unable to find any kind of cutting edge - that was until replacement Calvert-Lewin pounced went clean through on goal and guided the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time finish on the run.

Fresh from claiming the winner in the 1-0 triumph over Venezuela as England won the Under-20s World Cup in June, Calvert-Lewin added another reminder of his predatory instincts in club action.

PA