Everton to play Hajduk Split in Europa League playoff round

Everton will play Croatia's Hajduk Split in the Europa League playoff round for a place in the tournament's group stages.

Ronald Koeman's side progressed to the final qualifying stage by securing a 2-0 aggregate win over Slovakian side MFK Ruzomberok on Thursday.

After Leighton Baines' goal at Goodison Park had earned Everton a narrow first-leg lead, youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck to make sure of a place in the next round.

Split, who finished third in the Croatian top flight last season, saw off Levski Sofia and Brondby in the previous qualifying rounds to reach this stage.

Everton were drawn at home in the first leg, which will be played at Goodison Park on August 17. The return leg will follow on 24 August.

More follows…