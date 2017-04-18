Luis Enrique has said Barcelona aim to score five goals as they look to overcome their first-leg deficit against Juventus.

The Italian champions won 3-0 in Turin, meaning Barca must once again pull off a remarkable comeback as they did in the previous round against Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Old Lady are a different proposition to the French champs, and Barcelona are nonetheless going into Wednesday's game with the attitude that they have nothing to lose.

"There's only one option: Attack, attack, attack," Luis Enrique said.

"This is similar to the PSG match but in theory we need to score fewer goals. Juve will have their chances, too, so our objective is to score five times."

Paulo Dybala netted twice in the first leg (AFP/Getty )



"These guys are like sharks," Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said of Messi and Co. "If you show a sign of nerves, they smell the blood and finish you off."

Much of the pressure in Catalunya is falling on Neymar, whose performance against PSG was his best in a Barca shirt.

The Brazilian superstar will miss Sunday's clásico against Real Madrid, and knows that if he can't turn around this tie then the next time he steps out in a Barcelona shirt they may have only the Copa del Rey - rather than the treble - to fight for.