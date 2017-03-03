Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was released from hospital on Friday morning after sustaining a head injury during Thursday’s 1-1 draw away at Deportivo La Coruna.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea player collapsed and lost consciousness after clashing heads with Deportivo midfielder Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute. He fell face floor onto the turf and required urgent treatment for a suspected serious head trauma.

He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital, but Atletico announced a subsequent CAT scan did not reveal any damage to his head or neck.

"Good news," Atletico said on their official Twitter account prior to the striker's release. "Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries. He is conscious and lucid."

The former Spanish international, 32, had been advised to rest for 48 hours, Atletico’s statement added.

Bergantinos and new Deportivo coach Pepe Mel, who both visited Torres in hospital, also confirmed earlier that the striker was well and happy.

Torres left the stadium in an ambulance (Getty)



After being discharged, Torres was well enough to speak to the local media, informing them that “all is well”.

“It all turned out to be a big scare, and I am counting the days and hours before I can be back with my teammates," he said.

"In a couple of days I will be able to train again and be back ready.”

The injury means he will miss Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Valencia.

Three of Torres' former clubs - Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan - tweeted good wishes to him, as did former Blues team-mate Didier Drogba.

Drogba, who together with Torres won the Champions League for Chelsea in 2012, tweeted: "Get well soon Champion Torres".

Drogba sent Torres his best wishes on Twitter ( Getty )

Chelsea tweeted: "Thoughts tonight are also with Torres. Get well soon Nando, from everyone at Stamford Bridge."

Liverpool tweeted: "We wish you a speedy recovery, Torres".

Milan tweeted: "Come back soon Torres! Stay strong and good luck!"

Additional reporting by Reuters