Francesco Totti has confirmed that he will make his last appearance for Roma this coming Sunday, bringing a 24-year-long playing career to an end.

The 40-year-old forward is expected to become a director at the Serie A club, the only one he has represented since making his debut in 1993.

Monchi, Roma's newly-appointed sporting director, revealed earlier this month that Totti would retire at the end of this season, but the player has waited until after the penultimate weekend to confirm his decision.



“Roma-Genoa, Sunday 28th May 2017, the last time I can wear Roma’s jersey,” he posted to his official social media accounts. “I can’t tell you in a few words how much these colours meant, mean and will always mean to me.

“I just feel that my love for football never fades: it’s a passion, my passion,” he added. “It’s so deep I can’t imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever. From Monday I’m ready to go again. I’m ready for a new challenge.”

Totti will make his 784th and final appearance for Roma hoping to add to his current tally of 307 goals, with Luciano Spalletti’s side sitting second in the table behind champions Juventus.

Totti was part of the 2001 Scudetto-winning Roma side, which would prove to be his only domestic title with the club, but on the international stage, he lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

The Roma captain has only made one Serie A start this season, with the other 16 of his 17 league appearances coming from the bench.