Roma have confirmed that club captain Francesco Totti will retire from football at the end of the season after a 25-year playing career.

The news was announced by Roma’s new sporting director Monchi, who also revealed Totti would become a director at the Serie A club.

The 40-year-old began his career with the Giallorossi in 1992 has won one Scudetto and two Coppa Italias on the way to becoming Serie A’s second highest goalscorer in history.

He has also won 58 Italy caps over an eight-year career for the Azzurri.

Totti signed a one-year extension last season to continue playing but with it due to expire in the summer Monchi, at his unveiling on Wednesday, confirmed the Italian’s retirement.

“In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he’d start as a director,” said Monchi.

“Francesco is Roma, I want to be as close to him as possible. I’d love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows.

“Francesco has a six-year contract [to become a director] so he is going to be involved in many more derbies, even if he will be off the field for those.

“His contract as a footballer expires in June. At the moment, we don't envisage seeing him on the field again, but he will be with us for many more derbies.”

Totti has made 783 appearances for Roma since his debut, scoring 307 goals and his final game will likely by against Genoa on Sunday 28th May at the Stadio Olimpico.