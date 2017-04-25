Gareth Bale is almost certain to miss the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf.

The Real Madrid man was a questionable inclusion in the team to face FC Barcelona on Sunday night, having missed the previous two games, and picked up the latest in a series of injuries after just 35 minutes,

27-year-old Bale will now have to hope his teammates can progress to the Champions League final, being held in his hometown, Cardiff, without him.

A short statement from Madrid confirmed the extent of Bale's injury, saying: "Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

It's been another frustrating campaign for Bale (AFP/Getty)

With the winger now facing at least three weeks on the sidelines, he won't recover in time for either leg of the Champions League tie with Atleti - on May 2 and 10 - nor La Liga fixtures against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada.

Madrid are under more pressure than ever atop La Liga, with Barca's last-gasp win on Sunday night sending the Catalans top and forcing Madrid to get something from their game in hand.

For Bale, this injury is the latest blow in what has been a frustrating campaign for the former Tottenham man, who has been struck down by several injuries, including a three-month lay-off earlier this season with an ankle problem.

Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Isco and James Rodriguez will be fighting for Bale's place in his absence.