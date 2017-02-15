Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that influential defender Jan Vertonghen could return from injury this weekend for Tottenham's FA Cup trip to Fulham, though he will not be available to feature in Thursday’s Europa League clash against Gent.

The Spurs squad have already flown to Belgium for the last-32 clash against Gent on Thursday, with the return leg set for next week where 29-year-old Vertonghen could be in line to feature. The centre-back has not played since mid-January after suffering ankle ligament damage in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The initial prognosis put Vertonghen out of action until mid-March, but Pochettino confirmed on Wednesday that the Belgium international is ahead of schedule and could make an appearance in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Craven Cottage this weekend.

"Vertonghen is very well and maybe Sunday he'll be ready to make the starting XI or be on the bench,” Pochettino said in Belgium ahead of Thursday’s tie.

There was also a positive update on the fitness of England international Danny Rose, with the left-back aiming for a return to action at the end of the current month after suffering a knee injury during the 0-0 draw with Sunderland at the start of the month.

“Danny Rose is on plan,” Pochettino added. “He's very positive, a good reaction after his injury."

However, there is still no return date penned in for Erik Lamela. The Argentina forward has not been seen in a Spurs shirt since October after a frustrating recovery from a hip injury that has gone much slower than expected.

Lamela has returned to Argentina during his time out following a family emergency, and has also been to Rome to be seen by a specialist that examined him during his spell with Roma. The 24-year-old is slowly stepping up his training though, and Pochettino added that it may not be too long before Lamela is available for selection again.

"Lamela is building step by step, positive too,” he said. “We're happy with the way they [the injured players] are training."

Vertonghen has returned to training after recovering from ankle ligament damage (Getty)

Spurs will need the trio back sooner rather than later, given that the fixtures are beginning to build up due to their participation in three different competitions. Pochettino’s side play four games in just 10 matches, and with the manager expecting his side to progress in both the FA Cup and Europa League, their schedule looks set to get busier by the week.