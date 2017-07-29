Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia scored a remarkable lob from all of 40 yards out during the pre-season friendly against Chelsea – only that it was into his own net.

The 24-year-old did not start the friendly in Singapore at the National Stadium, though he will have been pleased to be introduced when the Italian side were leading by a comfortable two-goal advantage, having kept the reigning Premier League champions scoreless.

Inter took the lead through former Manchester City striker Stefan Jovetic in the first half, with Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic doubling the lead soon after the break.

But the easy afternoon would take a turn for the worst for the France international when he attempted to stroke the ball back to goalkeeper Daniele Padelli from around 40 yards off his own line.

However, his careless backpass looped over Padelli’s head and found the back of the night, much to his own embarrassment, and the Chelsea players were left stunned with how they had been thrown a bizarre lifeline.

Watch the video below...

Kondogbia with the greatest own goal OAT. pic.twitter.com/1n8NDDzUTC — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) July 29, 2017

Luckily for Kondogbia, the goal did not cost Inter as Chelsea were unable to find an equaliser and suffered a 2-1 defeat a week out from the Community Shield curtain-raiser against Arsenal.