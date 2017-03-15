Graeme Souness launched a stunning verbal attack on the Leicester City players following their dramatic 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Tuesday night that secured the reigning Premier League champions a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Leicester have won all three matches under newly-appointed manager, Craig Shakespeare, and look like their old selves once again after struggling for most of the season under Claudio Ranieri, the man who took the club to its greatest ever triumph.

Ranieri was sacked the day after Leicester’s 2-1 defeat by Sevilla three weeks’ ago, nine months after winning the title, but the away goal scored by Jamie Vardy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium proved enough to take the Fixes through to the last-eight of the Champions League as they secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over the reigning Europa League champions.

The victory at the King Power Stadium sparked wild celebrations similar to those seen last May when Leicester won the title, but the display did not impress former Liverpool midfielder Souness, who claimed the players will “let you down again” in the future.

“They won the league playing that way,” Souness said on Irish channel TV3 Sport. “When you're a manager and you've won the league, are you going to turn up the next season and change things? If it ain't broke why try and fix it?

“He would have been doing the same training, talking to them the same way, preparing for the games the same way, travelling to the games the same way - everything the same.

“Some of those players at the start of the season believed all of a sudden: ‘We're big players, we're champions’ and took their foot off the accelerator and got in their big comfy armchairs, with their Bentley in the car park and maybe changed their house. They took their foot off the accelerator.”

Souness went on to address the apparent dressing room fallout that occurred during the final days of Ranieri’s reign, claiming that a snowball effect took place that resulted in the players letting down their manager.

1/22 Kasper Schmeichel 9 out of 10 Made a superb early save from Nasri which set the tone for Leicester’s historic performance. Became the hero of the hour when he saved N'Zonzi's late penalty. Undoubtedly the man of the tie given his equally impressive performance in the first-leg. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Danny Simpson 7/10 His distribution left a lot to be desired – just under half of his 18 passes ended up being intercepted – but he made two crucial interceptions and linked up nicely with Mahrez. Getty Images

3/22 Wes Morgan 7/10 Leicester’s captain became the first ever Jamaican to score in the Champions League when he bundled in the opener. Made several crucial clearances and appears utterly transformed from the player that was struggling so desperately under Claudio Ranieri. Getty Images

4/22 Robert Huth 7/10 Put in a tremendous shift alongside Morgan. Although the thought of the pair of them trying to keep the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala is nothing short of terrifying. Getty Images

5/22 Christian Fuchs 8/10 Fantastic. A real danger going forward, combining nicely with Albrighton, and he had two good chances to get on the score-sheet. Equally impressive at the back where he relentlessly pressed Vitolo, preventing the Spaniard from flourishing. Getty Images

6/22 Wilfried N'Didi 7/10 Another valiant performance from N’Didi in the middle of the park. Got the better of Steven N’Zonzi and almost got the better of Vicente Iborra, too. Stayed in defensive positions and allowed Drinkwater to get forward. Getty Images

7/22 Riyad Mahrez 7/10 Repeatedly cut inside from the right-wing where his passes in-between the Sevilla defence impressed. Assisted Morgan’s goal, and should have assisted a counter-attacking goal for Islam Slimani, but took too long to pick his pass. Getty Images

8/22 Danny Drinkwater 6/10 Missed a fine chance to score in the first-half but ultimately a good performance. His passing could have been better, though. Getty Images

9/22 Marc Albrighton 8/10 A superb performance from the left-winger. Overlapped with Fuchs nicely down the left, so much so that Sampaoli was forced into an early double substitution. Scored a lovely second goal, bringing the ball under control and rifling a low shot past Sergio Rico. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Shinji Okazaki 7/10 Did what he usually does. Ran hard, pressed high and never allowed Sevilla’s defence the opportunity to build their attacks from the back. Getty Images

11/22 Jamie Vardy 7/10 Back to his industrious, tenacious, relentless best. Didn’t get on the scoresheet but kept creating opportunities for himself. Did well not to react to Samir Nasri’s provocations in the second-half, too. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Rico 6/10 There was little he could have done to keep out Wes Morgan’s header from close range. And Rami should be blamed for Leicester's second, not Rico. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Nicolás Pareja 5/10 Not a particularly good night for the Argentinian. Made several important clearances but his distribution left an awful lot to be desired. Too often passed the ball straight to a Leicester player. Getty Images

14/22 Gabriel Mercado 5/10 Sevilla struggled down the right, with Albrighton and Fuchs both causing a number of problems, and Sampaoli responded at half-time by hauling off his largely ineffective right-back. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Adil Rami 6/10 Had been one of Sevilla’s better players up until the second goal, which he was at fault for. His headed clearance didn’t have enough on it and was directed straight at the feet of Albrighton, who promptly lashed a low shot past Rico. Getty Images

16/22 Sergio Escudero 6/10 Didn’t look as threatening as he in the first-leg in Andalusia. Was incredibly unlucky not to level the score in the second-half, though, with an unconventional, dipping strike which rattled the underside of the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Steven N’Zonzi 4/10 Typically good in the air, playing in the heart of Sevilla’s midfield alongside Iborra. But his passing left a lot to be desired and he looked uncomfortable in possession whenever pressed. Missed a late penalty, his low effort struck nervously and far from the corner. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Vicente Iborra 6/10 Calmer and more composed in possession than N’Zonzi. Won a number of crunching tackles and stopped a mazy run from Albrighton early in the second-half with a well-timed challenge. Getty Images

19/22 Pablo Sarabia 5/10 Posed little threat to Fuchs down the right. Struggled alongside Mercado playing behind him, and was also withdrawn by Sampaoli in a bold double substitution at the break. Getty Images

20/22 Samir Nasri 5/10 The good: His repeated running in behind Leicester’s defence and his range of passing. The bad: Stupidly picking up a second yellow late in the second-half for an altercation with Jamie Vardy before attempting to get the English forward sent off. The ugly: An incandescent Martin O'Neill slamming the Nasri on BT Sport for being overweight. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Vitolo 5/10 It tells you everything about the winger’s all-action performance that he made the highest number of tackles of any Sevilla player (5). Will have been disappointed not to offer more going forward, however. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Wissam Ben Yedder 5/10 Looked dangerous in flashes but was ultimately on the ball too few times to truly threaten. On the occasions he did shoot, he failed to test Schmeichel. Missed a sitter of a rebound in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

“What does the manager (Ranieri) do then? The manager has a go at some of them - and points it out to them,” Souness added.

“And then he falls out with two or three of the influential players in the dressing room and then you've got the followers in the dressing room - all of a sudden he's fallen out with most of the dressing room.

Schmeichel saved two penalties over the two legs (Getty)

“That's what I believed happened and those players that are rejoicing out there and thinking they're back, that they're big players.

“They'll fall of their perch again - guaranteed - because they've done it once they'll do it again - they'll let you down again.”

Both Vardy and Schmeichel rejected reports of a dressing room coup (Getty)

A number of players, including Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, addressed the reports of a squad faction turning against Ranieri and claimed that no such thing happened, while winger Marc Albrighton, who scored the second goal last night to secure Leicester’s progression to the quarter-finals, confirmed he had personally thanked Ranieri for what he had done for his career.