Iago Aspas has vowed to give Liverpool fans a “new lasting memory” of him against Manchester United to replace the current one they have of him.

The 29-year-old only spent one season at Anfield, making just 14 appearances, before being loaned out to Sevilla and eventually sold to Celta Vigo – but his defining contribution will always be that infamous corner against Chelsea in 2014.

The Reds knew a win would all but see them pick up their first Premier League title but Steven Gerrard’s slip, leading to Demba Ba’s opener, left Brendan Rodgers’ side chasing the game.

Towards the end of the match Aspas had the opportunity to send a corner into the box but inexplicably passed the ball to the edge of the box where it was picked up by Willian who broke to end the Reds’ title hopes.

But Aspas wants to make amends by knocking out United in the Europa League semi-final second-leg at Old Trafford on Thursday and change the opinion of him from those on Merseyside.

“It was a great season for Liverpool... I just wish I could have played a bigger part,” Aspas said.

“The corner is the last memory they have of me but football always gives you another chance. Let's hope the new lasting memory of me in England is knocking Manchester United out of Europe, for the sake of Celta Vigo, and for the happiness it would bring to Liverpool supporters too.

“I don't have to prove anything to anyone in England because I went there with the Spain team and scored at Wembley but to score a goal in this game would be a dream come true.”

Aspas has turned a new leaf in La Liga this season, scoring 17 goals, with only Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more and he is confident he can help overturn United’s 1-0 advantage.