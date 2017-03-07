Joe Hart 'happy' to stay at Torino on long-term basis, says club president

Joe Hart is “happy” to stay at Torino and sign on a permanent basis when his season-long loan draws to a close, says club president Urbano Cairo.

The England international joined the Serie A club last summer after Pep Guardiola ruled Hart out of his plans at Manchester City. The 29-year-old was allowed to leave for first-team football and has since gone on to establish himself in Turin.

Although his replacement, Claudio Bravo, has failed to impress at the Etihad Stadium, prompting calls for Hart’s recall, Torino seem confident that they can tie down the goalkeeper on a long-term contract.

"With him there is an excellent relationship," Cairo said.

"He is happy to stay in Turin and we can work on it.”

Although any move would be dependent on whether Guardiola is happy to let Hart go and persist with Bravo, Cairo appeared upbeat about signing the City ‘keeper.

“It depends very much on City but I think Hart would be pleased to remain at Toro, then we will talk to City about the idea and what they want to do,” he added.

Hart has made 25 appearances for the side, conceding 39 goals while keeping five clean sheets.

Torino currently sit ninth in Serie A and return to action next Monday away at Lazio.

