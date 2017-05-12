Jose Mourinho is hoping for a "perfect" end to his first season at Manchester United after watching his side secure a place in the Europa League final with a battling win over Celta Vigo.

United were made to sweat as Thursday's 1-1 draw saw them through 2-1 on aggregate, giving the Portuguese the chance to add to this season's EFL Cup and Community Shield successes.

Having travelled to Holland, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Russia, Belgium and Spain, the arduous continental campaign has now finally brought a shot at glory.

Ajax lie in wait in the Stockholm finale on May 24 after United and Mourinho feels victory there would be the ideal end to his first year in the Old Traffor dugout.

"In the end, when the game was difficult, when they were better than us and we were in trouble and not playing well, it was that mentality, that desire, that togetherness that made the boys fight until the end," Mourinho said.

"The final means an opportunity to win a trophy, to be back in the Champions League, and to end the season in the perfect way because it is the last match of the season."

United will be without a host of key players in Sweden, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Tim Fosu-Mensah out for the remainder of the campaign.

Eric Bailly will also sit out the Europa League final after being sent off for raising his hand to John Guidetti shortly after Facundo Roncaglia cancelled out Marouane Fellaini's header.

Celta goalscorer Roncaglia was also dismissed in a flare-up that frustrated boss Mourinho, who told BT Sport: "I didn't see the incident, but he was phenomenal. The game was emotional until the end for everyone. Some kept control in better ways than others.

Marouane Fellaini scored the only goal on a tempestuous night at Old Trafford (Getty)



"I don't know but I think it was with Roncaglia, right? Roncaglia's not new in these kind of situations and probably Eric was a bit naive. We lose a very important player for the final and we don't have many."

Considering the absentees and the fact Europa League glory offers silverware and Champions League qualification, Mourinho will again rotate with the final in mind.

1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

Premier League trips to Tottenham and Southampton are followed by Crystal Palace's visit to Old Trafford - a match the Portuguese has vowed to make "a lot" of changes for.

He explained: "Obviously now Ajax think about the final. Their league finishes on Sunday and they will have 10 days to prepare. We have three league matches to play.

"Hopefully Crystal Palace don't need (anything from) the last game because I am going to make a lot of changes. It doesn't matter what happens. And nobody can blame us, because we have a final three days later."