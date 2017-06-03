Poor Juventus. This was a seventh defeat in nine Champions league finals and, given Real Madrid’s first two goals were deflected, they will probably feel they were a little unfortunate. Yet the truth is that, while Max Allegri’s team had the better of the first half, Madrid bossed the second.

Perhaps if Casemiro’s strike hadn’t flicked off Khedira to fizz into the tiny space between Gianluigi Buffon’s palm and the post it would have been different, but the tide of the game had turned against them by then.

Poor Buffon. At 39 he would have become the oldest player ever to win a Champions League. He has now lost in three finals and while he may have another chance next year – he has said he will not retire before the World Cup – the suspicion must be that he will end his career without club football’s greatest prize.

He too will reflect on how cruel the game can be: he didn’t have a chance for any of the three goals – and the second in particular was freakish – and yet his involvement beyond that was limited.

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

And poor Juan Cuadrado who can feel he was hard done to with his red card, having collected a second yellow for brushing by Sergio Ramos, who hurled himself to the ground. His dismissal was too late to have any impact on the game, but it seemed emblematic of a night on which nothing much went right for Juve.

There had been much talk of whether Juventus would play with a back three or a back four; as it turned out they did both. Andrea Barzagli drifted to the right of the three central defenders so he was almost an orthodox right-back at times, with Dani Alves operating in front of him as what Italians used to call a “tornante” – a “returner” – shuttling up and down the flank.

Cuadrado saw red late on ( Getty )

That allowed him to engage with Marcelo, arguably Madrid’s most effective player this season, high up the pitch, negating his attacking impact to an extent.

The two Brazilians cancelled each other out to an extent, and it was notable that the two first-half goals both involved the other full-back – Dani Carvajal getting the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener before Alex Sandro’s volleyed cross in the build-up to Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equaliser.

Juve looked the better side for the remainder of the half but without really looking like converting that pressure into goals. Higuain has developed an unfortunate reputation, particularly in Argentina, for failing to perform on the highest stage. He missed clear chances in both the 2014 World Cup and 2015 Copa America finals, and had lost in three Champions League semi-finals with Real Madrid.

Once again, Higuain failed to deliver on the biggest stage ( Getty )

His two strikes in the first leg of the semi-final victory over Monaco doubled his tally of goals in 26 Champions League knockout ties. Earlier this season, the Argentinian quoted advice once given to him by Ruud van Nistelrooy about overcoming goal droughts: "You try but they won't come out. Then… they all come out at once." Not here, though.

He remains a frustrating striker, who drifts in and out of games. It wasn’t that he missed chances here; it was that he never really got in the positions for them to be created.

This was not the Italian club's night ( Getty )

To blame him would be unfair, for if there was a failing here it was a tactical one. Once Madrid had checked the surges of Alex Sandro by pushing Toni Kroos a little wider at half-time, Juve struggled to respond. And where Juve hadn’t taken advantage Madrid were fortunate and then ruthless.

Dani Alves had been brought in not just because of his skills as a right-back but to help with the attitude. He has won 34 titles over his career, something he attributes to his sense of fun; he doesn’t, he says, take football too seriously. Nobody had been on the winning side against Real Madrid more often. Other Juve players have spoken about his infectiousness. But it was not enough.

Unlucky? To an extent. But then Juve essentially folded once the second goal had gone against them. And that suggests issues that run deeper than fortune.