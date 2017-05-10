Max Allegri has urged his Juventus players to go and end their 20-year Champions League drought on 3 June after their professional second leg defeat of Monaco in Turin this evening.

Juve were comfortable 2-1 winners thanks to first half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves, returning them to the stage where they lost 3-1 to Barcelona in 2015.

But Allegri, who was coach then, believes this team is stronger than that one and hopes that they can go all the way, presumably against Real Madrid, in Cardiff next month.

“We are in the final and must try to win it," Allegri said after the game. "Hopefully this is the right year. I think Juventus have a very good chance of winning.”

Juventus are targeting a treble this season and they can take the first step this Sunday if they get a point at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma, currently in second place. With a cup final too it could be one of the great season in Juventus’ modern history, as well as their sixth Serie A title in a row.

Juventus vs Monaco player ratings







23 show all Juventus vs Monaco player ratings











































1/23 Juventus vs Monaco player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Made two good saves from Mbappe before finally being beaten from close-range by the youngster. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Did his job well although exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding display although he will be disappointed to see Juve's run of clean sheets come to an end. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 Superb. Made a stunning first-half interception to deny Falcao at the back post. Getty Images

6/23 Dani Alves - 9 out of 10 The man of the match. Of the four goals Juventus scored in this tie, Alves assisted three and scored the other one. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 8 out of 10 An energetic display and repeatedly linked up well with Dybala, who played just behind the front two strikers. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Withdrawn in the opening 10 minutes after he tweaked his hamstring. Getty Images

9/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Wasn't able to get forward as often as Dani Alves on the opposite flank. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 7 out of 10 Not his best night, and missed a couple of good chances, but still a bright, energetic display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 A powerful performance and took his goal well after his initial effort was saved. Almost let his temper get the better of him late on, though. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 7 out of 10 Will be disappointed not to have scored but looked so dangerous playing alongside Mandzukic. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Danijel Subasic - 6 out of 10 Made some smart stops and was unlucky with the first goal, although his weak punch led directly to Juve's second. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Andrea Raggi - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interceptions in the first-half, as well as a number of clearances late on. Getty Images

15/23 Kamil Glik - 6 out of 10 A reasonably positive display but guilty of stamping on Higuain and could have been sent off. Getty Images

16/23 Jemerson - 6 out of 10 Was prevented from rampaging forward like he is accustomed to doing. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Djibril Sidibe - 6 out of 10 A good display in the middle of the park and made a couple of good tackles, although also made some petulant fouls. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Joao Moutinho - 6 out of 10 Was at the heart of all of Monaco's attacks. Had a remarkable pass accuracy rate of over 95%. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Tiemoue Bakayoko - 6 out of 10 A good performance considering he was carrying an injury; withdrawn in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Benjamin Mendy - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Struggled in offensive positions. Getty Images

21/23 Bernardo Silva - 6 out of 10 Largely marked out of the game by Juventus. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Radamel Falcao - 6 out of 10 Wasn't presented with many opportunities. Picked up a silly booking. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Kylian Mbappe - 7 out of 10 Had a tough first-half but still managed to get on the score-sheet. Such an exciting talent. Getty Images

But Allegri still wanted them to improve on their performance against Monaco at the Juventus Stadium, where they did let the Ligue 1 have a few chances.

"We need to be more concentrated, and keep the ball better,” Allegri said. “But there are important games over the next month and we have to get the result against Roma [where a point will secure the Serie A title] or risk putting the Scudetto back in doubt. There's the Coppa Italia final with Lazio too."

Juventus were on top throughout this semi-final tie ( Getty )

Of course, Juventus could end the season with nothing, although that is unlikely, and Allegri demanded maximum focus from his experienced team over the new month.

"I am glad for the lads, they reached the final,” he said, “but from tomorrow we have to focus, because we haven't won anything.”

But on 3 June they will have the chance to win the big trophy that has evaded them for so long.

“What will we need in Cardiff,” Allegri was asked. “We learned a lesson in Berlin. We need technique, a great defence and a little bit of luck against a team of great players.”