  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Juventus vs Barcelona player ratings: Paulo Dybala outshines his compatriot Lionel Messi in dominant display

Which players impressed at the Juventus Stadium?

The Independent Football

  • 1/22 Gianluigi Buffon - 8 out of 10

    39 and as good as ever. Denied Andrés Iniesta in the first-half with a superb close-range stop.

    AFP/Getty

  • 2/22 Dani Alves - 8 out of 10

    An imperious performance against his old team. Strong going forward and solid at the back. Could have done better with an injury-time chance, though.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10

    Fantastic at the back alongside Chiellini and confident bringing the ball out from the back.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10

    A rock in defence and a threat going forward to boot. Monstered Mascherano at the backpost to score his side's third.

    Getty

  • 5/22 Alex Sandro - 8 out of 10

    Sandro's first-half stats: 100% of tackles won, 100% of aerial duels won, 100% of take-ons completed. Immense.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Miralem Pjanic - 7 out of 10

    A threat driving forward but also so strong when the opposition are in possession. His positional play is superb.

    AFP/Getty

  • 7/22 Sami Khedira - 7 out of 10

    Unfortunate to be booked and his passing wasn't as good as it usually is. But still a strong performance.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Juan Cuadrado - 7 out of 10

    A constant nuisance on the wing although his tendency to cut inside after beating his man is frustrating.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Paulo Dybala - 9 out of 10

    Outstanding. Scored two sublime first-time goals and evidenced why he is one of Europe's most in demand players.

    AFP/Getty

  • 10/22 Mario Mandzukic - 7 out of 10

    Got under the skin of the opposition and dominated Sergi Roberto down the wing.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10

    Not his finest game. Missed two presentable opportunities although he did link up well with Dybala.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6 out of 10

    Not at fault for any of Juventus' goals. But twice parried the ball back into danger when he would have been better turning it around the post for a corner.

    AFP/Getty

  • 13/22 Gerard Pique - 6 out of 10

    Failed to make a single tackle all match.

    AFP/Getty

  • 14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 6 out of 10

    Made a number of important clearances although was caught in possession at the start of the second-half.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Jeremy Mathieu - 5 out of 10

    Arguably Barcelona's poorest player. Successfully targeted by the Juventus attack.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Javier Mascherano - 5 out of 10

    Failed to mark Chiellini from a corner, which directly led to the third Juventus goal.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Sergi Roberto - 6 out of 10

    Struggled against Mandzukic. Dani Alves would have done a far better job...

    Getty

  • 18/22 Andres Iniesta - 6 out of 10

    Spurned Barcelona's best chance of the match. Tired late on.

    AFP/Getty

  • 19/22 Ivan Rakitic - 6 out of 10

    Largely anonymous. His passing left a lot to be desired.

    AFP/Getty

  • 20/22 Lionel Messi - 7 out of 10

    Playing in a deeper position, tried in vain to set up one of his team-mates. Played one of the passes of the season to set up Iniesta, whose shot was saved.

    AFP/Getty

  • 21/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10

    A difficult night for Suarez, who battled hard but lacked his usual quality in the penalty area.

    AFP/Getty

  • 22/22 Neymar - 5 out of 10

    Needed a big performance after his mindless red-card against Malaga. Didn't deliver.

    AFP/Getty

Paulo Dybala outshone his more famous compatriot Lionel Messi by scoring two goals to help Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. 

The result will give Juventus plenty of confidence heading into the second leg on April 19, but it will be wary of another fantastic comeback from Barcelona, which beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in its last match to become the first team to overturn a 4-0 first-leg loss in the history of the competition. 

In Turin, Juventus was aggressive from the start and almost scored in the third minute when Gonzalo Higuain's header from a free kick taken by Miralem Pjanic was dropped by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but the Barcelona goalkeeper recovered in time. 

suarez-and-c.jpg
Chiellini did a fine job of keeping Suarez quiet (Getty)

However, the hosts did take the lead four minutes later when Juan Cuadrado pulled a cross back from the right flank for Dybala to curl the ball into the bottom left corner. 

Messi was largely kept quiet all night, but he provided a superb ball over the top for Andres Iniesta, whose effort was turned around the right post by Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. 

That save proved pivotal as Juventus doubled its lead moments later when Mario Mandzukic's cross was deflected to Dybala, who drove a first-time shot into the left of the goal in the 22nd minute. 

dybala-2.jpg
Dybala was in superb goal-scoring form (Getty)

Juventus had several chances to extend its lead and finally did so in the 55th minute when Giorgio Chiellini headed in a corner off the inside of the left post. 

Suarez almost got a crucial away goal for Barcelona in the 67th but his effort hit the outside of the left post. 

Who impressed at the Juventus Stadium? Take a look at the gallery above to find out how we rated the players.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

(Additional reporting by Associated Press)

