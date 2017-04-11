Barcelona will have to produce another Nou Camp comeback if they are to reach the semi-finals of this year's Champions League after going down to a 3-0 defeat at Juventus.

Paulo Dybala's first-half brace and Giorgio Chiellini's header after the break consigned Luis Enrique's underwhelming side to defeat in Turin.

Here's five things we learned...

Juventus vs Barcelona player ratings







22 show all Juventus vs Barcelona player ratings









































1/22 Gianluigi Buffon - 8 out of 10 39 and as good as ever. Denied Andrés Iniesta in the first-half with a superb close-range stop. AFP/Getty

2/22 Dani Alves - 8 out of 10 An imperious performance against his old team. Strong going forward and solid at the back. Could have done better with an injury-time chance, though. Getty

3/22 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Fantastic at the back alongside Chiellini and confident bringing the ball out from the back. Getty

4/22 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 A rock in defence and a threat going forward to boot. Monstered Mascherano at the backpost to score his side's third. Getty

5/22 Alex Sandro - 8 out of 10 Sandro's first-half stats: 100% of tackles won, 100% of aerial duels won, 100% of take-ons completed. Immense. Getty

6/22 Miralem Pjanic - 7 out of 10 A threat driving forward but also so strong when the opposition are in possession. His positional play is superb. AFP/Getty

7/22 Sami Khedira - 7 out of 10 Unfortunate to be booked and his passing wasn't as good as it usually is. But still a strong performance. Getty

8/22 Juan Cuadrado - 7 out of 10 A constant nuisance on the wing although his tendency to cut inside after beating his man is frustrating. Getty

9/22 Paulo Dybala - 9 out of 10 Outstanding. Scored two sublime first-time goals and evidenced why he is one of Europe's most in demand players. AFP/Getty

10/22 Mario Mandzukic - 7 out of 10 Got under the skin of the opposition and dominated Sergi Roberto down the wing. Getty

11/22 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Not his finest game. Missed two presentable opportunities although he did link up well with Dybala. Getty

12/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Not at fault for any of Juventus' goals. But twice parried the ball back into danger when he would have been better turning it around the post for a corner. AFP/Getty

13/22 Gerard Pique - 6 out of 10 Failed to make a single tackle all match. AFP/Getty

14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 6 out of 10 Made a number of important clearances although was caught in possession at the start of the second-half. Getty

15/22 Jeremy Mathieu - 5 out of 10 Arguably Barcelona's poorest player. Successfully targeted by the Juventus attack. Getty

16/22 Javier Mascherano - 5 out of 10 Failed to mark Chiellini from a corner, which directly led to the third Juventus goal. Getty

17/22 Sergi Roberto - 6 out of 10 Struggled against Mandzukic. Dani Alves would have done a far better job... Getty

18/22 Andres Iniesta - 6 out of 10 Spurned Barcelona's best chance of the match. Tired late on. AFP/Getty

19/22 Ivan Rakitic - 6 out of 10 Largely anonymous. His passing left a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

20/22 Lionel Messi - 7 out of 10 Playing in a deeper position, tried in vain to set up one of his team-mates. Played one of the passes of the season to set up Iniesta, whose shot was saved. AFP/Getty

21/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10 A difficult night for Suarez, who battled hard but lacked his usual quality in the penalty area. AFP/Getty

22/22 Neymar - 5 out of 10 Needed a big performance after his mindless red-card against Malaga. Didn't deliver. AFP/Getty

Dybala lives up to ‘new Messi’ billing

Paulo Dybala has had to put up with comparisons to Lionel Messi throughout his young career and such comparisons have often felt premature.

There was, of course, a time when every young Argentinian with a trick up their sleeve was Diego Maradona’s heir. Only Messi ever achieved such a status and now, the search is on for his successor.

Here, Dybala showed why he can live up to the billing. The former Palermo forward’s goals were both superbly taken, and such brilliance was only amplified by Messi’s relatively muted performance.

Buffon only gets more and more unbelievable

It is no secret that Gianluigi Buffon remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers, but that fact becomes only more remarkable with each incredible save he makes.

His denial of Andres Iniesta, with the score still at 1-0, was arguably as pivotal as Juventus’ second goal, which followed a minute later.

Buffon stuck out his left to send the effort swerving around his far post. That same hand then punched the air in sweet satisfaction. It was a save of the season contender.

Barcelona’s back three frailties exposed

One look at the scoreline the last time Barcelona played a back three in this competition and you might consider it a success. 6-1 is not a scoreline to be sniffed at, and that is without considering that it came as part of one of the most incredible comebacks of all time.

Yet the signs were there that night that Luis Enrique’s side are yet to become fully comfortable with three at the back. The same issues were evident in the defeat to Deportivo La Coruna that followed, as well as the edgy victory over 10-man Valencia.

Here, the system was fully exposed by a tactically astute, technically excellent and mentally resolute outfit. Sergio Busquets’ absence did not help, of course, but that was arguably a reason for Luis Enrique to play it safe and with a conservative four-man defence.

Alves shows Barca what they’re missing

“They thought I was finished,” Dani Alves rather bitterly remarked when Barcelona allowed him to join Juventus on a free at the start of the season. “So I decided to head off in a new direction and find happiness somewhere else.”

On this form, Alves made the correct decision. He was in imperious form at the Juventus Stadium, while his counterpart, Sergi Roberto, struggled once again in the right wing-back position for Barcelona: a position Dani Alves is tailor-made for. Barcelona’s decision to allow him to leave on a free looks even more baffling now than it did seven months ago.

Neymar fluffs his lines

‘INEXCUSABLE’ screamed the front-page of one of the Spanish dailies the morning after Neymar got himself sent off against Malaga. That fury will only have been compounded by the news that Neymar’s ban had been suspended to three games because of dissent, thus ruling him out of El Clásico. Aggainst Juventus, Neymar desperately needed to deliver.

He didn’t. Although he saw far more of the ball than either Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, he failed to register a single shot on target and was frequently out-muscled by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Although he did impressively jink past several tackles late on, he elected to pass the ball when he should have shot, and the opportunity to score a precious away goal was spurned.

The Brazilian will now surely need to match his outstanding performance in the second-leg of the tie against PSG if Barcelona are to progress.