Two European heavyweights go toe-to-toe as FC Porto attempt to overhaul a two-goal deficit in Turin on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese club face quite the task after Juventus substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored following Alex Telles's dismissal in the first–half.

With two away goals to their name, and Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic back in the side after recent absence, Juventus will be confident they can reach their tenth Champions League quarter-final.

What time does it start?

Juventus vs Porto kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 14 March at Juventus Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7.00pm. Highlights will be shown from 11:15 on ITV.

It’s a big game for…

Andre Silva. For Porto to have any sort of chance of getting back into the game, it will be through their strike force. Silva has four goals and two assists in 558 minutes of Champions League football.

Andre Silva celebrates scoring for FC Porto ( Getty )

Remember when…

Juventus beat Porto 2-1 in the 1984 European Cup Winners’ Cup Final. Goals from Beniamino Vignola and Zbigniew Boniek came either side of an Antonio Sousa goal to fire Juventus to glory.

Player to watch…

Francisco Soares. Keep an eye out for the Porto striker, even though he has played just one game in the Champions League. Soares has scored in each of his six La Liga appearances since joining Porto in January and has nine goals in total.

Francisco Soares could be the man to inspire Porto to victory ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

FC Porto 0 Juventus 2, Champions League, February 2017

Juventus 3 FC Porto 1, Champions League, October 2001

FC Porto 0 Juventus 0, Champions League, October 2001

Form guide…

Juventus: WWWWDW

Porto: WWLWWW

Odds…

Juventus to win: 13/19

FC Porto to win: 19/4

Draw: 11/14