Barcelona travel to play Juventus in Turin in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final double header on Tuesday night.
The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback against PSG
The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback against PSG
-
1/13
Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute.
Getty
-
2/13
Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net.
Getty
-
3/13
After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.
Getty
-
4/13
However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost.
Getty
-
5/13
Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying.
Getty
-
6/13
Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post.
Getty
-
7/13
Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night.
Getty
-
8/13
In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box.
Getty
-
9/13
The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback.
Getty
-
10/13
Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp.
Getty
-
11/13
Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look.
Getty
-
12/13
As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic.
Getty
-
13/13
Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
Getty
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 11 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.
Highlights will be shown on ITV on Wednesday 12 April at 11.15pm.
Previous meetings
Juventus 1 Barcelona 3
Champions League final, June 2015
Barcelona 1 Juventus 2
Champions League, April 2003
Juventus 1 Barcelona 1
Champions League, April 2003
Form
Juventus: WWDLW
Barcelona: LWWWL
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Juventus: 33/20
Barcelona: 7/4
Draw: 47/20
