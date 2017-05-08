Monaco will travel to Turin with a handicap of a two away goals dragging them towards elimination from the Champions League. The French league leaders have become renowned for their free flowing, attacking football and held genuine belief that they could cause damage to their opponents, who are esteemed for their systematic approach and watertight defence. The first leg was simply a case of which style, free-flowing or pragmatic, would prevail; with the latter coming out on top.

It was Gonzalo Higuain, who had previously scored just 2 goals in 21 European knockout games, who bagged both goals and put Juventus within touching distance of the final of a competition which they have not won since 1996 despite finishing runners up on four occasions since.

Monaco, despite scoring 98 goals domestically, could not break down a resolute Juventus team at the Stade Louis II. The Italians had stalwart goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to thank for some magnificent saves, while Dani Alves provided assists for both Higuain goals and put in an all-round standout performance to ensure the Bianconeri are in the driving seat entering the second leg.

The visitors will be hoping that marauding left back Benjamin Mendy, who missed the first leg as well as Monaco’s 0-3 victory at AS Nancy at the weekend, will make the squad, with the situation over his injury currently unclear. Juventus remain without Daniele Rugani but have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game.

It is set to be an exciting encounter with the visiting side in desperate need of goals. The first leg result will allow Monaco to play with the handbrake off with little to lose, and they cannot be written off too soon purely thanks to their incredible goalscoring record this season. Allegri will be keen to ensure his players are not distracted by the possibility of reaching the final, with their job far from complete.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 8th May

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 7pm. Highlights will be shown at 00:00 midnight the same evening.

It’s a big game for…

Kylian Mbappe. The 18 year old forward has quickly transformed from Monaco’s young star to the man who represents their best chance of success in Turin. Having conceded two away goals, Monaco will need to go for broke in attempt to take an early lead against the Italian champions, and it is Mbappe’s pace, skill and goalscoring prowess which gives his side the best chance of doing that.

Best stat

Juventus have won all of their last eleven knockout ties against French opposition.

Remember when…

Monaco failed to score in either the home or away leg against Monaco in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Player to watch...

Leonardo Bonucci. The centre half is central to Juventus’ famed defensive record, which has seen them concede just 23 goals in 35 domestic games and, unbelievably, only 2 in a Champions League run which includes keeping a clean sheet over two legs against Barcelona. He is outstanding both physically and technically, with the ability to prioritise defensively but provide a platform with his passing as a result of how comfortable he is on the ball. Monaco have an uphill task overturning the two goal deficit with Bonucci-and-co in their way.

Past three meetings…

Monaco 0-2 Juventus, Champions League, May 2017

Monaco 0-0 Juventus, Champions League, April 2015

Juventus 1-0 Monaco, Champions League, April 2015

Form

Juventus: DWDWD

Monaco: WLWLW

