Monaco’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappé is so good that even the supporters of teams he scores against cannot help but marvel at his talents.

Fresh from helping to dump Manchester City out of the Champions League last week, Mbappé delivered yet another sensational performance this weekend, as his brace fired Monaco to a 3-0 Ligue 1 win against Caen.

Sat 16th in the table and balanced just four points above the relegation zone, Caen are a team in danger and their supporters would have been forgiven for jeering the preciously talented Mbappé, who single-handedly tormented their team all afternoon. Not only did he score twice, but he also won a penalty.

Instead, Caen's supporters clapped. As the teenager was withdrawn late into the match at the Stade Michel d'Ornano, it was not only Monaco’s hardy band of travelling supporters that rose to their feet. Instead the entire stadium rose in unison to give the player a standing ovation as he walked off the pitch, having delivered one of the finest performances of his career to date.

Mbappé, who has now scored nine of Monaco's last 18 league goals, took his personal tally to 12 league goals this season with the composure of a seasoned striker. It is hard to believe this is his first full season in professional football.

Most expensive players by age







27 show all Most expensive players by age



















































1/27 14 years old: Sheyi Ojo, MK Dons – Liverpool, 2011. £2.13m. Liverpool beat off competition from practically every European superclub to land the signing of 14-year old wonderkid Ojo, from MK Dons’ academy. Encouraging loan spells at Wigan and Wolves followed, with the winger graduating to Liverpool’s first-team squad last season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/27 15 years old: Fran Merida, Barcelona – Arsenal, 2005. £2.72m. Frightened by the number of prodigiously talented young players being signed by Barcelona, Merida’s parents encouraged a move to Arsenal. But Merida struggled to acclimatise himself in England, making just six league appearances before returning home. Recently signed from second-tier Huesca by La Liga outfit Osasuna. AFP/Getty Images

3/27 16 years old: Theo Walcott, Southampton – Arsenal, 2006. £8.93m. A precocious talent: Nike agreed to sponsor Walcott when he was just 14-years old. Arsenal splashed the cash after an impressive debut season with Southampton in the Championship, and they have been rewarded with twelve seasons worth of hard-work and underwhelming finishing. AFP/Getty Images

4/27 17 years old: Alexandre Pato, Internacional – AC Milan, 2007. £8.93m. Pato began life at the San Siro encouragingly, scoring 18 goals in his debut season and winning both the Golden Boy and Serie A Young Footballer of the Year awards. But from then on his form fluctuated, and he acquired an unwanted playboy reputation after well-publicized trysts with Barbara Berlusconi, a director at the club and daughter of former Italian president Silvio. Now starring for Tianjin Quanjian. AFP/Getty Images

5/27 18 years old: Luke Shaw, Southampton – Man Utd, 2014. £31.88m. Shaw became the most expensive teenager in football when he left Southampton for Louis van Gaal’s Manchester United. His time at Old Trafford didn’t get off to a great start: the Dutchman promptly accused him of not being fit enough. Injury has dogged his time at the club, and recent reports suggest he could soon be moved on. AFP/Getty Images

6/27 19 years old: Anthony Martial, Monaco – Man Utd, 2015. £42.5m. Another one of Louis van Gaal’s excessively expensive teenage signings. Has generally fared better than Shaw, and made a blistering start to his United career when he scored on his debut before winning the Premier League Player of the Month award in his first month in English football. But has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho. AFP/Getty Images

7/27 20 years old: Raheem Sterling, Liverpool – Man City, 2015. £53.13m. Deserted Liverpool for Manchester at the end of one of the most protracted transfer sagas of recent time, after a length and tortuous dispute over a new contract. Has enjoyed an encouraging start to his City career and has been a regular under Pep Guardiola. AFP/Getty Images

8/27 21 years old: Neymar, Santos – Barcelona. 2013. £74.97m. The exact sum of Neymar’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona is one of the most controversial subjects in football, but the following is without doubt: Neymar was the most expensive 21-year old player in the history of the game. An undoubted success at Barca, forming a formidable attacking triumvirate alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Getty Images

9/27 22 years old: John Stones, Everton – Man City, 2016. £47.26m. Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City made John Stones the second most expensive defender of all-time (behind David Luiz). It was hoped that Pep Guardiola would be able to get the best out of a talented but frustratingly erratic young talent, but the costly mistakes have unfortunately yet to be eradicated. Getty Images

10/27 23 years old: Paul Pogba, Juventus – Man Utd, 2016. £89.25m. Manchester United infamously allowed Paul Pogba to leave for Juventus for a pittance, and then had to spend a world-record fee to get him back. It wasn’t the shrewdest of business decisions, but it made sense where the football was concerned: Pogba has scored four goals since returning and has been instrumental in United’s recent improvement. Man Utd via Getty Images

11/27 24 years old: Gareth Bale, Tottenham – Real Madrid, 2013. £85.85m. Surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the most expensive player in the world when he joined Real Madrid in 2013. He may not quite have reached the same formidable heights as CR7, but he has played an invaluable role in two Champions League winning campaigns. AFP/Getty Images

12/27 25 years old: Oscar, Chelsea – Shanghai SIPG, 2017. £51m. Joined Chelsea in 2012 as the next Kaka. Left this year as the next Paulinho. Showed flashes of his talent at Stamford Bridge – and started 28 games during Chelsea’s title-winning 2014/15 campaign – but ultimately failed to impress Antonio Conte. Worth far less than the £51m he was sold for. AFP/Getty Images

13/27 26 years old: Angel di Maria, Real Madrid – Man Utd, 2014. £63.75m. Further irrefutable evidence that Louis van Gaal doesn’t know how to spend large sums of money. Di Maria joined from Real Madrid for a club record fee, but a promising start to Old Trafford quickly faded, and United were more than fortunate to recoup £44m from the equally profligate PSG. AFP/Getty Images

14/27 27 years old: Luis Suarez, Liverpool – Barcelona, 2014. £69.46m. The Uruguayan came so very close to single-handedly winning Liverpool the Premier League title in 2014, before quitting and joining Barcelona. Things didn’t get off to the best of starts when he was suspended for the start of the season after biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, but 40 goals in just 35 La Liga matches in his second season meant his occasional bouts of ill-discipline was quickly forgotten. AFP/Getty Images

15/27 28 years old: Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli – Juventus, 2016. £76.5m. In the 2015/16 season the irrepressible Higuain scored an incredible 36 goals to claim the Capocannoniere and equal Gino Rossetti's 87-year-old record for goals in an Italian top-flight season. His reward was a £76.5m move to Juventus, where he has unsurprisingly proved an instant success. AFP/Getty Images

16/27 29 years old: Zinedine Zidane, Juventus – Real Madrid, 2001. £62.48m. One of the best players of all-time, and for eight years, the most expensive player in the history of the game. Joined Real in the twilight of his career but still managed to fit in five highly successful seasons. Now manages the club he retired at. AFP/Getty Images

17/27 30 years old: Samuel Eto’o, Inter – Anzhi Makhachkala, 2011. £22.95m. FC Anzhi Makhachkala perhaps wasn’t the natural next stop on a glittering football C.V. that included Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan, but there was little chance Inter were going to turn down such a large fee for a 30-year old. Spells at Chelsea and Everton followed. Now interim player-manager at Turkish outfit Antalyaspor. AFP/Getty Images

18/27 31 years old: Gabriel Batistuta, Fiorentina – Roma, 2000. £27.63m. Batistuta hit the ground running when he first signed for Roma, managing 20 goals in 28 Serie A games, only six less than golden boot winner Hernan Crespo. But his advancing years soon caught up with him: The Argentine scored only 10 more league goals for the club over the next two league seasons.

19/27 32 years old: Shay Given, Newcastle – Man City, 2009. £7.65m. Given was regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League when he quit struggling Newcastle for nouveau riche Manchester City in 2008. Immediately displaced a junior Joe Hart – who was banished on loan to Birmingham – before the rookie was to replace him in the 2010/11 season. Given moved on to Aston Villa, for £3.5m. AFP/Getty Images

20/27 33 years old: Claudio Bravo, Barcelona – Man City, 2016. £15.3m. The less said about this one the better. Another case of Manchester City signing a goalkeeping in his twilight years, booting Joe Hart out on loan, and then wishing they could take him back. Bravo arrived for big money but his signing has proved an unmitigated disaster. Recently he has been benched in favour of Willy Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

21/27 34 years old: Lilian Thuram, Juventus – Barcelona, 2006. £4.25m. The most capped player in the history of the France national team, who enjoyed long and successful spells at Monaco, Parma and Juventus. Barca took advantage of the infamous Calciopoli scandal to sign Thuram for a discount price when Juventus dropped into Serie B, but the defender was forced into an early retirement after only two seasons at the club, after he was diagnosed with a heart defect. AFP/Getty Images

22/27 35 years old: Ze Roberto, Bayern Munich – Hamburg, 2009. £3.4m. Many thought Ze Roberto would see out his career at Hamburg, after the German club paid Bayern £3.4m for the then 35-year old. How wrong they were. He spent two successful seasons at the club only to depart for Qatari club Al-Gharafa, following that up with stints at Grêmio and Palmeiras. He’s still playing. He’s 43 this July. He signed a contract extension in December. Bongarts/Getty Images

23/27 36 years old: David James, Man City – Portsmouth, 2006. £1.45m. When 36-year old David James hurriedly left Manchester City for personal reasons in 2006, little did he know how successful his next move was to prove. James kept clean sheets in his first five appearances for Portsmouth, setting the tone for a fine four seasons on the south coast, which included an FA Cup win and an appearance in the Uefa Cup group stage. AFP/Getty Images

24/27 37 years old: Brad Friedel, Blackburn Rovers – Aston Villa, 2008. £2.13m. Friedel left Blackburn just two appearances short of Terry Gennoe's club record of 289 for a goalkeeper. Villa beat off interest from Manchester City for his signature, and the American was ever present for the next three seasons. He would move once again before his retirement, to Tottenham Hotspur. Now the head coach of USA Under-19s. Getty Images

25/27 38 years old: Marko Simeunovic, AEL Limassol – Interblock, 2006. £765k. The Slovenian goalkeeper enjoyed a storied career across eastern Europe and represented Slovenia at Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup before he became the most expensive 38-year-old player of all time upon signing for the appealingly named Interblock.

26/27 39 years old: Craig Brewster, Inverness – Dundee Utd, 2006. £340k. This is possibly the only instance of humble Dundee United featuring on a list of the most expensive transfers in football. Craig Brewster returned to the club as player-manager in January 2006, although the move wasn’t a successful one. The Tangerines went unbeaten for their first three matches, but then went on to win only one match for the remainder of the season. Brewster would cling on until October. Getty Images

27/27 40 years old: Bogdan Stelea, Unirea Urziceni – Brasov, 2008. £85k. Brasov forked out £85k for 40-year old Romanian goalkeeper Bogdan Stelea, but the former Salamanca number one was to make only 23 appearances before calling it a day. He immediately embarked on a managerial career, spending time at Astra Ploiești and Viitorul Constanța.

The forward put Monaco in front in the 13th minute after making the most of a long ball from defender Jemerson. Controlling the ball with a fine first touch, he combined well with Valere Germain for a one-two, evading two defenders before unleashing a left-footed shot past the helpless Caen goalkeeper Remi Vercoutre.

Mbappé speed was on display after the interval when he burst down the left flank and won a penalty which Fabinho converted, before he completed his brace with nine minutes remaining, heading home Bernardo Silva's inch-perfect cross.

Naturally, such virtuoso performances aren’t going unnoticed.

Mbappé was applauded by all corners of the ground ( Getty )

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently said he could see similarities between Mbappé and Henry, who also played for Monaco early in his career.

And the teeneger’s talent has also alerted Real Madrid, whose coach Zinedine Zidane said this week that the Spanish giants tried to lure him to the Santiago Bernabéu before he signed with Monaco. Independent Sport also understands that Manchester United have been closely monitoring the youngster.

It is therefore fortunate for high-flying Monaco that – to date – Mbappé’s mentality has almost proved as impressive as his composure in front of goal. The striker played down speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League after this weekend’s double, as well as downplaying the comparisons the press have been making with Henry.

The teenager has been compared to former Monaco forward Henry ( Getty )

"I would not say that what I do is extraordinary," Mbappé modestly told the French press.

"I would just say that I am able to do what I know best. I would not say it's extraordinary.

"Extraordinary is a player who can score 60 goals. There are not a lot. Otherwise I think we would overuse the term. I would not say it's amazing but I'm on a good run."

Mbappe has been called up to the France squad for the first time (AFP/ Getty )

He also had a rather brutal message for the English media.

"Sorry, but I do not look at what the English press say,” he said, no doubt to the delight of the assembled French journalists. “I remain very calm about the attention I get.

"I get up in the morning and I go to practice like everyone else. I try to work to improve myself every day and I try to do on the pitch what I do during the training sessions."

He may be paying little attention to the press – but the press, not to mention every elite club across Europe, is paying plenty of attention to him. And he will be thrust even further into the spotlight when he makes his senior France debut, having been included in Didier Deschamp's squad for a World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.