Kylian Mbappe 'not afraid' to leave Monaco but won't settle for 'less playing time' at major European club

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he is “not afraid” to leave AS Monaco amid rising interest from Europe’s big spenders – but suggested he would not be prepared to join a major club in order to “play less”.

After enjoying a stellar season with the Ligue 1 champions, in which he scored 26 goals in 44 games for the side, Mbappe has seen his stock his rise on the continent and has subsequently been linked with a number of European sides.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have both been linked to the forward in recent weeks, with Pep Guardiola understood to have approached the 18-year-old in the last few days.

But while Mbappe has refused to rule out a move away from the Stade Louis II, the Frenchman made it clear he does not want to compromise his development in favour of a big-money move.

“Why play less?” the teenager asked. “I'll have time to reflect on that and, no, I'm not afraid to leave.”

Mbappe also added that the chance to player under Zinedine Zidane, a childhood hero of his, would not sway any decision on his future.

“I dreamed of Zidane the player, not the coach,” Mbappe said.

“Zidane the player made me dream and still makes me dream when I watch videos of him.

“The coach is completely different, he is a great coach who has quickly achieved results and continues to develop.”

He added that he will listen to the advice of France coach Didier Deschamps over his next move, should he offer it.

"The advice of [Deschamps] counts. That will not guide my choice, but it will count. I do not think I will go to his office to ask.

"But there's plenty of time to think about all this. There are important matches for France."

