Real Madrid make the short trip to neighbours Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale set to be rested by Zinedine Zidane.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8.30pm on Wednesday 5 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting at 8.25pm.
Team news
As well as Ronaldo and Bale, Toni Kroos is also set to sit out of Wednesday’s match, with Zidane having elected to rest the trio.
Madrid have important clashes with Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich on the horizon and are set to field a weakened side at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
The likes of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema have been included in Zidane’s squad. Raphael Varane is out, having picked up an injury on his return to the side against Alaves.
Previous meetings
Real Madrid 3 Leganes 0
La Liga, November 2016
Leganes 1 Real Madrid 2
Copa del Rey, October 2004
Leganes 3 Real Madrid 4
Copa del Rey, December 2003
Form
Leganes: LWDDD
Real Madrid: DWWWW
Odds
Leganes: 27/5
Real Madrid: 51/100
Draw: 33/10
