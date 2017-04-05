  1. Sport
Leganes vs Real Madrid: What time does it start, where can I watch it, what TV channel is it on?

A look ahead to the Primera fixture at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Real Madrid comfortably beat Leganes at the Bernabeu earlier this season Getty

Real Madrid make the short trip to neighbours Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale set to be rested by Zinedine Zidane.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 8.30pm on Wednesday 5 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting at 8.25pm.

Team news

As well as Ronaldo and Bale, Toni Kroos is also set to sit out of Wednesday’s match, with Zidane having elected to rest the trio.

Madrid have important clashes with Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich on the horizon and are set to field a weakened side at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The likes of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema have been included in Zidane’s squad. Raphael Varane is out, having picked up an injury on his return to the side against Alaves.

Previous meetings

Real Madrid 3 Leganes 0
La Liga, November 2016

Leganes 1 Real Madrid 2
Copa del Rey, October 2004

Leganes 3 Real Madrid 4
Copa del Rey, December 2003

Form

Leganes: LWDDD

Real Madrid: DWWWW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Leganes: 27/5   

Real Madrid: 51/100

Draw: 33/10

