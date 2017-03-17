Leicester City will play Atletico Madrid in their first-ever Champions League quarter-final, following a draw which threw European football’s heavyweights together.

Craig Shakespeare's side avoided the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona but, having seen off the challenge of Sevilla in the last-16, they will return to Spain in the last-eight.

The Premier League champions, who are fighting to avoid relegation from the top-flight this season, will travel to Atletico's Vincente Calderon for the tie’s first leg on Wednesday 12 April.

Who has qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals?







1/8 Atletico Madrid Saul Niguez opened the scoring for Atletico during the first-leg in Leverkusen Getty

2/8 Barcelona Getty

3/8 Bayern Munich Getty

4/8 Borussia Dortmund Getty

5/8 Juventus Getty

6/8 Leicester City Getty

7/8 Monaco Getty

8/8 Real Madrid Getty

The return leg will be played the following week, on Tuesday 18 April at the King Power Stadium.

“Atletico Madrid are a very good team with some fantastic individuals with experience in the competition, but we'll be ready to give everything to progress,” Shakespeare said.

“It will be a brilliant occasion for our supporters and for everyone at the club, but before the players can begin to think about these games, we have Premier League matches to come that are of huge significance to our season.”

Elsewhere in the draw, four of the competition's favourites were drawn together. Real Madrid , the current holders, will face Arsenal’s conquerors Bayern Munich in the last-eight.

Barcelona’s remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round has led to a repeat of the 2015 final, with Luis Enrique’s side set to play Juventus.

In the one remaining tie, Borussia Dortmund will come up against dark horses Monaco, who knocked Pep Guardiola's Manchester City out of the last-16.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs Barcelona