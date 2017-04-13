Leicester working with Uefa to establish 'full facts' of fan trouble in Madrid

Leicester have confirmed they are working with Uefa and local authorities to establish the "full facts" of disturbances involving their fans in Madrid.

Travelling supporters were involved in several clashes with police in the run up to the Foxes' 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

A club spokesman said: "We are working with Uefa and the local authorities to establish the full facts of what took place and the reasons for the police response.

"We will also be liaising with travelling supporters before deciding on any course of action."

Eight Leicester fans were detained for public disorder following instances of anti-social behaviour in Madrid's Plaza Mayor late on Tuesday night.

More clashes occurred in the hours before Wednesday's evening kick-off, with supporters filmed chanting: “F*** off you Spaniards, Gibraltar is ours.”

The chants come amid a heightened state of political tension between the United Kingdom and Spain over the disputed status of Gibraltar, which was ceded to Britain in 1713.

The headland's future as a British Overseas Territory is in the balance ahead of the UK's forthcoming Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

The British government is likely to face the choice of either reaching an agreement with their Spanish counterparts over Gibraltar's status or leaving the territory outside of any prospective trade deal between the post-Brexit UK and the EU.

A number of fans clashed with police in the Spanish capital (Getty)



According to local authorities, the Leicester supporters arrested on Tuesday caused problems into the night and disrespected police officers.

About 100 Leicester fans were in the plaza at the time. Authorities said the disorder began when police officers tried to disperse the crowd.

Spanish media said two officers and three fans sustained minor injuries in the initial confrontations.