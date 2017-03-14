Craig Shakespeare will be hoping Leicester can carry their current league form into Europe’s most prestigious competition.

The Foxes are 2-1 down from the first leg in Seville but Jamie Vardy's crucial away goal provides a glimmer of hope for the Premier League champions.

Since Claudio Ranieri's shock dismissal, Leicester have beaten both Liverpool and Hull City while Shakespeare has been handed the manager's reins until the end of the season.

As for the vistors, Sevilla are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, winning five and drawing the last two, and will have high expectations as they travel to the King Power.

What time does it start?

Leicester City vs Sevilla kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 14 March at King Power.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7.00pm. Highlights will be shown from 11.15 on ITV

It’s a big game for…

Kasper Schmeichel. The Denmark international will need to be at his surnames’ best if Leicester are to shut-out an opposition well versed in European competition. The fact that his side have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 matches stresses the failure of his back-line this season.

Kasper Schmeichel will undoubtedly play a big role on Tuesday night ( Getty )

Best stat...

0. The Audalusian side have never won in England, having drawn two and lost two. Sevilla's last visit ended in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Player to watch…

Steven N’Zonzi. After he helped Sevilla to Europa League glory last year, elite clubs have been keeping tabs on the former Blackburn midfielder. Even though he only has one goal and no assists in Europe, he is a key component in covering the midfield and has been hot property since the discovery of his £25m release clause.

Steven N'Zonzi has seen his stock rise this season ( Getty )

Form guide…

Leicester City: WLLLWW

Sevilla: WWWWDD

Odds…

Leicester City to win: 40/17

Sevilla to win: 7/6

Draw: 13/5