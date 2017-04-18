Brave Leicester's Champions League dream ended as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Atletico Madrid.

Jamie Vardy's second-half goal secured a 1-1 second-leg draw but could not force a stunning comeback after Saul Niguez's opener.

Atletico reached the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate but only after they survived a scare following the Foxes' second-half bombardment at the King Power Stadium.

The visitors controlled the tie until Vardy struck and the hosts were reinvigorated as Vardy, Leonardo Ulloa and Riyad Mahrez all went close to adding a second.

Saul's header proved crucial though as Diego Simeone's side - beaten finalists in two of the last three years - squeezed into the semi-finals in search of their maiden Champions League crown.

And Leicester may now be without captain Wes Morgan - who returned after a six-game absence with a back injury - for the rest of the season after he limped out late with an apparent hamstring injury.

Scroll through the gallery at the top to see the full player ratings…

Additional reporting by PA.