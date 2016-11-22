It’s a big game for…

Jamie Vardy. With Islam Slimani out injured, the onus to score falls on Vardy but he is yet to discover his form of last season yet. Excluding the Community Shield, the England forward has only managed two goals for Leicester this season in all competitions and was recently dropped by Claudio Ranieri. He has not had a shot on target for Leicester since scoring against Liverpool in September.

Best stat…

Since September 17,2016, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have only completed one pass to each other.

Remember when...

The Foxes burst on to the Champions League scene in the reverse fixture in September, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Marc Albrighton and two from Riyad Mahrez.

Player to watch…

Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez has struggled in the Premier League this season but has excelled in the Champions League, scoring three goals, including two against Brugge, and assisting one more.

Form guide…

Leicester City: WWDDLL

Club Brugge: LWWDLD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 7.45pm

TV: BT Sport 3

Odds…

Leicester City: 2/5

Club Brugge: 13/2

Draw: 7/2