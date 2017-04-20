Juventus's outstanding display to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League will have the rest of Europe running scared of the Old Lady, defender Leonardo Bonucci said on Wednesday.

Juve served Barca a two-year-old dish of revenge for defeat in the 2015 Champions League final with a comprehensive 3-0 beating last week in Turin and followed it up by holding the Catalans to a goalless draw at the Nou Camp to reach the European Cup semi-finals for a 12th time.

They will now play either Atlético Madrid, AS Monaco or Real Madrid in the next round of the competition.

Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 player ratings







22 show all Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 player ratings









































1/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Up to the task on the few occasions Juventus called him into action, but on the whole had little to contend with.

2/22 Sergi Roberto – 6 out of 10 Attacked with purpose down Barcelona’s right but could not repeat his heroics of the last round.

3/22 Gerard Pique – 6 out of 10 Did well to deny Cuadrado in the first quarter of an hour, but will have hoped to have made a more telling contribution at the other end.

4/22 Samuel Umtiti – 6 out of 10 Another Barca defender who largely coped with what he was tasked to do, but his side’s problems lay up front.

5/22 Jordi Alba – 5 out of 10 Should have connected and scored after Messi’s beautiful lofted pass early on.

6/22 Ivan Rakitic – 5 out of 10 An underwhelming display, with no notable moments of invention on a night when Barca needed his vision and creativity.

7/22 Sergio Busquets – 6 out of 10 Did the simple stuff in the centre of the park, as you might expect, but it would take more than that to break down the Juventus defence.

8/22 Andres Iniesta – 6 out of 10 Showed the most of any Barca midfielder, but that’s not saying much. A devilish first half cross was one of the few to get the better of Chiellini.

9/22 Lionel Messi – 6 out of 10 A few neat touches, but we’ve come to expect so much more. Unusually wasteful in front of goal, the best player in the world had a night to forget.

10/22 Luis Suarez – 5 out of 10 Uncharacteristically quiet. Chiellini successfully shackled his old foe.

11/22 Neymar – 8 out of 10 Barcelona’s best performer, the player most likely to make things happen, but appeared to let his frustration with the officials get the better of him at times.

12/22 Gianluigi Buffon – 6 out of 10 Lucky not to be punished by Messi when he failed to collect a corner. Otherwise, was his usual dependable self.

13/22 Dani Alves – 7 out of 10 His defensive capabilities were doubted in his final days at the Nou Camp, but showed he can still be relied upon here.

14/22 Leonardo Bonucci – 9 out of 10 Chiellini’s equal. Put himself between almost every Barcelona effort and his goal.

15/22 Giorgio Chiellini – 9 out of 10 There is perhaps no other current defender you would want in your side when protecting a three goal lead at the Nou Camp. Predictably excellent.

16/22 Alex Sandro – 6 out of 10 Weakest member of Juventus’ stubborn backline, but still a creditable display. Owes Khedira after the midfielder bailed him out of a failed attempt to nutmeg Suarez.

17/22 Sami Khedira – 7 out of 10 Good defensively, but made the wrong decision while in possession on several occasions when his team were countering.

18/22 Miralem Pjanic – 9 out of 10 Hardly put a foot wrong throughout. Known for his creativity, but put a shift in when his side needed him here.

19/22 Juan Cuadrado – 7 out of 10 Full of running and energy, posed a constant threat down Juventus’ right, but his team-mates failed to make enough use of him.

20/22 Paulo Dybala – 6 out of 10 Did not sparkle like in the first leg but did not have to. Contributed to his side’s dogged rearguard effort.

21/22 Mario Mandzukic – 6 out of 10 Has adapted well to his new left-midfield role, chipping in defensively when required.

22/22 Gonzalo Higuain – 6 out of 10 Had the chance to steal an unlikely lead for the visitors on the half volley early on but fired high.

"It's not about who we don't want to face because none of the other teams want to face us. Juventus provoke fear in everyone else and now our objective is to reach the final," Bonucci told reporters after helping shut out Barca's usually prolific attack for a second game running.

"We showed great unity and solidarity. We have belief in ourselves, because scoring three goals against Barcelona and keeping a clean sheet at the Nou Camp shows we are a great team. Now there are another two steps to go.

"This side deserves praise for how we approaches every game, whether we're playing Barcelona or Pescara," added the Italy defender, whose side have conceded two goals in 10 games in the Champions League this campaign.

"This is another step for our growth and now every opponent will worry about facing Juventus."

Juventus celebrate knocking out Barcelona ( Getty )

Juve have monopolised their domestic league since 2011-12 and are on course for a sixth consecutive Serie A crown this season although they have a comparatively poor record in continental competitions, winning Europe's biggest prize twice, in 1985 and 1996.

Captain Gianluigi Buffon hopes the comprehensive win over five-times European champions Barcelona is a sign his side are ready to take the next step.

Buffon thinks Juventus can go on and win the competition (Getty)



"We started growing a few years ago and we need to continue on it," added the goalkeeper.

"It can't just stop or plateau after this victory. It's down to us now, our destiny is in our own hands. When it comes down to who wins the trophy, fate has a hand in that too."