Lionel Messi the 'best of all time' after clasico heroics claims Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez hailed Lionel Messi as the "best of all time" after the Argentine inspired Barcelona to a last-gasp win over rivals Real Madrid to blow the La Liga title race wide open.

Messi struck twice, including the 500th goal of his Barca career, to give Luis Enrique's side a dramatic 3-2 win over the 10-man hosts to take Luis Enrique's side top of the table.

And former Liverpool forward Suarez led the tributes to his two-goal teammate.

"It's time to enjoy beating a direct opponent, Madrid. It's time to enjoy the best player in the world and of all time," he said.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings







22 show all Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings









































1/22 Keylor Navas - 8 out of 10

2/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10

3/22 Nacho - 5 out of 10

4/22 Sergio Ramos - 4 out of 10

5/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10

6/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10

7/22 Casemiro - 6 out of 10

8/22 Toni Kroos - 5 out of 10

9/22 Gareth Bale - 4 out of 10

10/22 Karim Benzema - 5 out of 10

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 out of 10

12/22 Andre ter Stegen - 8 out of 10

13/22 Sergi Roberto - 7 out of 10

14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 5 out of 10

15/22 Gerard Pique - 5 out of 10

16/22 Jordi Alba - 8 out of 10

17/22 Ivan Rakitic - 8 out of 10

18/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 out of 10

19/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 out of 10

20/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10

21/22 Paco Alcacer - 6 out of 10

22/22 Lionel Messi - 9 out of 10

"He keeps showing that in the most important games, which is when you really see him. It's admirable. Our destiny still isn't in our hands, but they're under pressure to win every game, because we aim to do the same."

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta echoed those sentiments adding: "The great thing about Leo is that he never stops surprising you. After so many years he continues to be the difference. For us it is an honour and a blessing for the club.

"It was a match with a bit of everything, stages where we were in control, others where we were in too much of a hurry to attack. These games are difficult here and there were chances for both teams, but in the end we got the winner in added time to leave very happy, it couldn't be any other way.

"We have achieved our objective, we have a chance and we have to take it.

"These matches are brilliant for the fans, chances for both teams. We are very happy because it was not easy after being knocked out [of the Champions League] the other day. It wasn't easy to be back for this kind of fixture, but we did it."

Messi enjoyed a fine game at the Bernabeu (Getty)



Defender Gerard Pique felt that Barcelona were worth the victory that sees them top the league on goal difference from Real, although Los Blancos have a game in hand.

Pique said: "I believe the result was deserved, because winning at the Bernabeu is very difficult. Even though you might play well, you might not end up winning. I have fantastic memories at this ground.

"Tonight we were the better team. We witnessed a great spectacle, where we were superior and we have gone top (of LaLiga).

"Leo's 500th goal had to be a special moment, as is he. I hope he retires in many years."