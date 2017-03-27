Lionel Messi may currently sit top of the Pichichi standings but Cristiano Ronaldo has scored slightly more goals against Spain’s top clubs.

Petter Veland, a Spanish football commentator for Viasat, has broken down the goals of La Liga’s top 22 goalscorers to reveal some intriguing results.

Messi’s 25 goals, four more than team-mate Luis Suarez, see him top the overall rankings. The Argentinian also has the division’s best rate of scoring, with a goal coming roughly every 82 minutes.

Short analysis of how&when the top scorers in LaLiga 16/17 score their goals. Example: Cristiano Ronaldo scores most against top teams. pic.twitter.com/EyNj4RTxDy — Petter Veland (@ViasatVeland) March 27, 2017

Ronaldo trails behind in third place, with a total of 19 goals to his name. One of the few areas in which the Real Madrid forward has a slight advantage over his Barça rival is 'goals against teams placed 3rd-7th', having 6 in total against the best of the rest in Spain.

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Real Sociedad have all conceded to him this season, with Real Madrid’s cross-city rivals shipping a hat-trick to Ronaldo in a 3-0 home defeat last November.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







13 show all The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Messi, by contrast, has five goals against the five clubs which trail the top two. Despite scoring against all of them, he has only notched once against each.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Messi’s goals have been scored with his left foot, with only three coming from his right and one from his head.



Ronaldo, by contrast, is even more one-footed. 14 of his 19 strikes have come from his right boot, through his substantial talent in the air has seen him score five headers.



The player to have scored the most headers in Velland's list of 22 is Ronaldo's team-mate Sergio Ramos, who has nodded in six times.

All seven of the Real Madrid captain's goals this season have come from set pieces and he shares the lowest 'touch-per-goal' ratio with Sporting Gijon's Duje Cop, taking just one touch to score each goal.