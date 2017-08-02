  1. Sport
Who could Liverpool play in the Champions League playoff round?

Jurgen Klopp's side will play one of the five unseeded teams

The Independent Sport

Who is in the Champions League playoff draw?

  • 1/10 Sevilla

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 112.999

  • 2/10 Napoli

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 88.666

  • 3/10 Liverpool

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 56.192

  • 4/10 CSKA Moscow

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 39.606

  • 5/10 Sporting CP

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 36.866

  • 6/10 Steaua Bucharest

    Category: Unseeded
    Coefficient: 35.370

  • 7/10 Young Boys

    Category: Unseeded
    Coefficient: 28.915

  • 8/10 Nice

    Category: Unseeded
    Coefficient: 16.833

  • 9/10 Hoffenheim

    Category: Unseeded
    Coefficient: 15.899

  • 10/10 Istanbul Basaksehir

    Category: Seeded
    Coefficient: 10.340

Liverpool sealed a top-four finish with victory over Middlesbrough on the final day of last season

Liverpool are a step closer to discovering who they will play against in the Champions League playoff round following the conclusion of the competition’s third qualifying stage.

Jurgen Klopp's side sealed only their second top-four finish in the last eight years on the last day of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, pipping Arsenal by one point.

Liverpool are seeded for the draw on account of their coefficient and will have to overcome one of the five unseeded teams to reach the group stage.

Who could Liverpool face?

Hoffenheim (Germany)

Nice (France)

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Young Boys (Switzerland)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

When is the draw?

The draw will be held on Friday 4 August at 11.00am BST.

How does the draw work?

The playoff round draw is split into two sections: the ‘Champions’ route and the ‘League’ route.

Liverpool are placed in the ‘League’ side of the draw, alongside qualifiers from Spain, Italy, Germany and other major leagues, having qualified without winning their domestic title.

When will the playoff round be held?

The first leg of the playoff round will be played on 15 and 16 August, with the return legs played the week after on 22 and 23 August.

