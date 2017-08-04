  1. Sport
Liverpool to play Hoffenheim in Champions League playoff round

The Bundesliga side are competing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time

Liverpool will head to Germany to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round Getty

Liverpool have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round, with Jurgen Klopp set for a return to his native Germany.

The Bundesliga side, who are competing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time, finished fourth in Germany's top-flight last season under 30-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The draw is one of the more difficult ties Liverpool could have faced but Klopp's side will have the advantage of playing the decisive second leg at home.

Who is in the Champions League playoff round?

Who is in the Champions League playoff round?

  • 1/20 Olympiakos

    Champions Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 64.580

  • 2/20 Celtic

    Champions Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 42.785

  • 3/20 Copenhagen

    Champions Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 37.800

  • 4/20 APOEL

    Champions Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 26.210

  • 5/20 Maribor

    Champions Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 21.125

  • 6/20 Qarabag

    Champions Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 18.050

  • 7/20 Astana

    Champions Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 16.800

  • 8/20 Rijeka

    Champions Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 15.550

  • 9/20 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

    Champions Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 10.875

  • 10/20 Slavia Prague

    Champions Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 8.135

  • 11/20 Sevilla

    League Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 112.999

    Getty

  • 12/20 Napoli

    League Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 88.666

    Getty

  • 13/20 Liverpool

    League Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 56.192

    Getty

  • 14/20 CSKA Moscow

    League Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 39.606

    Getty

  • 15/20 Sporting CP

    League Section
    Seeded
    Coefficient: 36.866

    Getty

  • 16/20 Steaua Bucharest

    League Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 35.370

    Getty

  • 17/20 Young Boys

    League Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 28.915

    Getty

  • 18/20 Nice

    League Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 16.833

    Getty

  • 19/20 Hoffenheim

    League Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 15.899

    Getty

  • 20/20 Istanbul Basaksehir

    League Section
    Unseeded
    Coefficient: 10.340

    Getty

Liverpool travel to Hoffenheim's  Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on 15 August before entertaining their opponents at Anfield the following week on 23 August.

Nagelsmann, the youngest manager in Europe's major five leagues, has made Hoffenheim a defensively resolute side, with only champions Bayern Munich conceding fewer goals last term.

Die Kraichgauer were, however, the league's draw specialists, sharing the points in 14 of their 34 matches.

Celtic's reward for their third qualifying round victory over Rosenborg of Norway is to once again make the near 8,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan.

Brendan Rodgers' side played Astana in the Champions League last season, drawing 1-1 in Kazakhstan before winning the Parkhead return 2-1.

Astana travel to Celtic Park on 16 August, with the return leg played on 22 August.

