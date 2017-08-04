Liverpool to play Hoffenheim in Champions League playoff round

Liverpool have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round, with Jurgen Klopp set for a return to his native Germany.

The Bundesliga side, who are competing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time, finished fourth in Germany's top-flight last season under 30-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The draw is one of the more difficult ties Liverpool could have faced but Klopp's side will have the advantage of playing the decisive second leg at home.

Who is in the Champions League playoff round?







1/20 Olympiakos Champions Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 64.580

2/20 Celtic Champions Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 42.785

3/20 Copenhagen Champions Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 37.800

4/20 APOEL Champions Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 26.210

5/20 Maribor Champions Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 21.125

6/20 Qarabag Champions Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 18.050

7/20 Astana Champions Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 16.800

8/20 Rijeka Champions Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 15.550

9/20 Hapoel Beer-Sheva Champions Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 10.875

10/20 Slavia Prague Champions Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 8.135

11/20 Sevilla League Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 112.999 Getty

12/20 Napoli League Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 88.666 Getty

13/20 Liverpool League Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 56.192 Getty

14/20 CSKA Moscow League Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 39.606 Getty

15/20 Sporting CP League Section

Seeded

Coefficient: 36.866 Getty

16/20 Steaua Bucharest League Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 35.370 Getty

17/20 Young Boys League Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 28.915 Getty

18/20 Nice League Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 16.833 Getty

19/20 Hoffenheim League Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 15.899 Getty

20/20 Istanbul Basaksehir League Section

Unseeded

Coefficient: 10.340 Getty

Liverpool travel to Hoffenheim's Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on 15 August before entertaining their opponents at Anfield the following week on 23 August.

Nagelsmann, the youngest manager in Europe's major five leagues, has made Hoffenheim a defensively resolute side, with only champions Bayern Munich conceding fewer goals last term.

Die Kraichgauer were, however, the league's draw specialists, sharing the points in 14 of their 34 matches.

Celtic's reward for their third qualifying round victory over Rosenborg of Norway is to once again make the near 8,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan.

Brendan Rodgers' side played Astana in the Champions League last season, drawing 1-1 in Kazakhstan before winning the Parkhead return 2-1.

Astana travel to Celtic Park on 16 August, with the return leg played on 22 August.