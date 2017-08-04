Liverpool to play Hoffenheim in Champions League playoff round

Liverpool have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round, with Jurgen Klopp set for a return to his native Germany.
The Bundesliga side, who are competing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time, finished fourth in Germany's top-flight last season under 30-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
The draw is one of the more difficult ties Liverpool could have faced but Klopp's side will have the advantage of playing the decisive second leg at home.
Who is in the Champions League playoff round?
Who is in the Champions League playoff round?
-
1/20 Olympiakos
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 64.580
-
2/20 Celtic
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 42.785
-
3/20 Copenhagen
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 37.800
-
4/20 APOEL
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 26.210
-
5/20 Maribor
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 21.125
-
6/20 Qarabag
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 18.050
-
7/20 Astana
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 16.800
-
8/20 Rijeka
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 15.550
-
9/20 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 10.875
-
10/20 Slavia Prague
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 8.135
-
11/20 Sevilla
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 112.999
Getty
-
12/20 Napoli
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 88.666
Getty
-
13/20 Liverpool
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 56.192
Getty
-
14/20 CSKA Moscow
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 39.606
Getty
-
15/20 Sporting CP
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 36.866
Getty
-
16/20 Steaua Bucharest
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 35.370
Getty
-
17/20 Young Boys
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 28.915
Getty
-
18/20 Nice
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 16.833
Getty
-
19/20 Hoffenheim
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 15.899
Getty
-
20/20 Istanbul Basaksehir
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 10.340
Getty
Liverpool travel to Hoffenheim's Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on 15 August before entertaining their opponents at Anfield the following week on 23 August.
Nagelsmann, the youngest manager in Europe's major five leagues, has made Hoffenheim a defensively resolute side, with only champions Bayern Munich conceding fewer goals last term.
Die Kraichgauer were, however, the league's draw specialists, sharing the points in 14 of their 34 matches.
Celtic's reward for their third qualifying round victory over Rosenborg of Norway is to once again make the near 8,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan.
Brendan Rodgers' side played Astana in the Champions League last season, drawing 1-1 in Kazakhstan before winning the Parkhead return 2-1.
Astana travel to Celtic Park on 16 August, with the return leg played on 22 August.
- More about:
- Champions League
- Liverpool FC
- 1899 Hoffenheim