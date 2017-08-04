Liverpool have been drawn against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round, with Jurgen Klopp in line for a return to his native Germany.
Who are they?
Playing in Germany’s fifth-tier club at the turn of the century, village club Hoffenheim have risen through the divisions in the years since courtesy of financial backing from software mogul Dietmar Hopp.
Now, they find themselves in the Champions League qualifying rounds for the first time after an impressive 2016/17 season under the tutelage of their 30-year-old head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.
Nagelsmann guided Hoffenheim to a fourth-place finish last season against expectations and only champions Bayern Munich conceded fewer goals. Hoffenheim were, however, the league's draw specialists, ending 14 of their 34 matches all square.
Roberto Firmino, the Liverpool striker, is one of the club's former players. The Brazilian scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for Die Kraichgauer during his four-year stay.
Who is in the Champions League playoff round?
-
1/20 Olympiakos
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 64.580
-
2/20 Celtic
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 42.785
-
3/20 Copenhagen
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 37.800
-
4/20 APOEL
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 26.210
-
5/20 Maribor
Champions Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 21.125
-
6/20 Qarabag
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 18.050
-
7/20 Astana
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 16.800
-
8/20 Rijeka
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 15.550
-
9/20 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 10.875
-
10/20 Slavia Prague
Champions Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 8.135
-
11/20 Sevilla
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 112.999
Getty
-
12/20 Napoli
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 88.666
Getty
-
13/20 Liverpool
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 56.192
Getty
-
14/20 CSKA Moscow
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 39.606
Getty
-
15/20 Sporting CP
League Section
Seeded
Coefficient: 36.866
Getty
-
16/20 Steaua Bucharest
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 35.370
Getty
-
17/20 Young Boys
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 28.915
Getty
-
18/20 Nice
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 16.833
Getty
-
19/20 Hoffenheim
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 15.899
Getty
-
20/20 Istanbul Basaksehir
League Section
Unseeded
Coefficient: 10.340
Getty
How did they get this far?
Hoffenheim, like Liverpool, were granted an automatic place in the playoff round after securing a top-four finish in last season’s Bundesliga.
How long is the trip?
Liverpool to Hoffenheim is 768 miles or about a one hour and 50 minute flight to nearby Stuttgart.
Who are Hoffenheim’s danger men?
Andrej Kramaric, the former Leicester City striker, was Hoffenheim’s top scorer last term, notching 18 times in all competitions.
Bayern Munich and ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry is on loan at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena this season and Harvard Nordveit recently joined the club from West Ham United.
Kerem Demirbay is one that Liverpool will have to keep a close eye. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder set up 10 goals for his team-mates last season.
Past meetings
Liverpool and Hoffenheim have never faced each other in a competitive match before.
When will the ties be held?
The specific dates are yet to be finalised by Uefa, but the first leg of the playoff round at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena will be played on either 15 or 16 August.
The return leg at Anfield will be played on 22 or 23 August.
