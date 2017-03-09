So pilloried for so long, so questioned for so long, Luis Enrique now looks all-knowing just as his side look all-conquering. The Barcelona manager, after all, predicted this. And not just that they would go through. He predicted the number of goals his side would get against Paris Saint-Germain, and said it with the conviction of someone who truly believed. His team also truly played with that belief, to make his prediction - or, rather his proclamation - come off.

“If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them,” Luis Enrique had said on the eve of the game.

He surely couldn’t have predicted how they would do it though. The sensational fact that they finally overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by scoring three goals in the last five minutes with one of those in the last 30 seconds - having also conceded what looked the killer away goal - is actually just one of many incredible elements to this game.

1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Then there was the curiosity that, to achieve this greatest ever European Cup comeback, one of the greatest ever players was actually very quiet. Barca managed to do this without having Leo Messi anywhere near his best, although he was so obviously crowded out with the one thing that PSG did well in this game, and he did absolutely smash home a pressure penalty at a key moment of the game.

The trueness of that kick, the way it seemed an example of such distilled focus, also symbolised the Barcelona performance. Right from the start, they had that rare and heightened intensity of application of a team that is truly immersed; that has that severe sense of mission that means there is no hesitation to anything they do.

That was one great contrast between the teams, and one big reason for the final result. While PSG were so shambolic and so obviously nervous, Barca were so sharp, and ensured their fluid new formation - another Luis Enrique masterstroke - was just too much for the French champions’ desperately deep defence.

The Catalans were playing with a fire as well as that fluency and, for all the debate about how Luis Enrique man-manages this team, he seemed to completely catch the right mood. He set the right tone, both in his pre-game press conference and in the dressing room beforehand. Centre-half Samuel Umtiti, who was so accomplished on the night, certainly indicated this.

“The coach asked us [before the game] if we’d already pulled off a ‘remontada’ and nearly no one said 'yes’. We did what the coach wanted. When we play with that attitude, we’re very strong.”

Match-winner Sergi Roberto also so appropriately summed up their attitude, in describing what he did for that decisive goal.

“I threw myself at it with everything.”

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Was rarely tested on an evening when all the action was taking further place up the pitch. Did his job when called upon. Getty

2/22 Gerard Piqué - 7 Defiant and resilient throughout, displaying composure at the back and technical ability on the ball too. Getty Images

3/22 Javier Mascherano - 7 Gave his all. Showed his intent from the start, putting in a series of important challenges and blocks. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Samuel Umtiti - 7 Dominant in the air and dominated in his battles with Cavani. Getty Images

5/22 Rafinha - 6 Dangerous in drifting in from the flank and excellent in finding the right space but some of his deliveries were off the mark. Nonetheless, proved to be a nuisance for much of the night. Getty

6/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 It was a scrappy and frantic night for the Spaniard. His challenges were mistimed and his passes misjudged but his energy was still invaluable in Barcelona's pressing game. Getty Images

7/22 Ivan Rakitic - 7 A bundle of enegery throughout. His challenges were vital in breaking up PSG's forward game but almost cost Barcelona the game in allowing Kurzawa to set up Cavani for his away goal. Getty Images

8/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 Pulled the strings for much of the, playing passes left, right and centre, and wasn't afriad to try his luck from outside the box. Dwindled in influence as the game wore on. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Lionel Messi - 7 Here, there, everywhere. It was another trademark performance from the Argentine but on this occasion he wasn't the man who Barcelona turned to. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Luis Suárez - 7 Showcased the best of his poaching abilities to snatch Barcelona's first goal and proved to be a menace for the entire 95 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Neymar - 9 Absolutely sensational. Was instrinsic to Barcelona's late fightback, scoring their first fourth and fifth goal before setting up Sergi Roberto's winner with an exquisite assist. Getty

12/22 Kevin Trapp - 5 Poor decision-making handed Barca their first and failed to effectively deal with Iniesta's back-pass for the second. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Thomas Meunier - 4 His ill-timed foul on Neymar handed Barca their first penalty and third goal. Let down by sloppy mistakes. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Marquinhos - 4 Should have done much better for Barcelona's second, failing to assert himself against Iniesta inside his own box. It was night to forget in all for him. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Thiago Silva - 6 As ever, Silva was PSG's warrior. But although he rarely shirked a challenge even he was suspectible to lapses in concentration tonight and poor decision-making. Getty Images

16/22 Layvin Kurzawa - 4 His disastrous attempt at a goal-line clearance handed Barcelona their second and he clearly struggled against Rafinha's pace and trickery. Impressive assist for Cavani's goal but, in all, the occasion appeared to get to him. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Adrien Rabiot - 5 Failed to deal with Barcelona's high-intense approach and incessant press. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marco Verratti - 6 Started well but grew increasingly timid and quiet as the game wore on. Conceded a number of unnecessary challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Blaise Matuidi - 4 Little of note to say. Looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

20/22 Lucas Moura - 5 Kept himself busy in the first half but was repeatedly targeted by Barcelona's enforcers and struggled to shine as a result. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Edinson Cavani - 6 Did what was asked of him in expertly clinching PSG's vital away goal. Should have converted an early second-half chance though. Let down by his team-mates. Getty Images

22/22 Julian Draxler - 5 Another player who failed to live up to the big occasion. AFP/Getty Images

It was a match that had everything, including some spectacular moments, not least Neymar’s exquisite tide-turning free-kick. That was the other huge element of this comeback. If Messi was so successfully crowded out by PSG - and praising them seems so incongruous given the nature of their collapse - that just left space for others. Andres Iniesta and Neymar were two players to especially revel in that space.

The Brazilian was brilliant, and set a tone himself with a fierce long-range shot that went inches wide when the score was 1-0.

Not everything he did was so creditable, mind. PSG felt the penalty he won just after half-time was very doubtful, but still probably wasn’t as dubious as the one Luis Suarez won for Neymar himself to make it 5-1. The Uruguayan in particular seemed to dive.

Many around the French champions’ camp were bitterly complaining about some of those moments, many of the decisions and the way that Barcelona so blatantly tried to influence the referee.

“The refereeing decisions went against us,” Unai Emery complained.

The reality, however, is that was probably just an extension of Barca’s extreme application. To achieve the impossible, after all, you probably have to push everything to the limit - including the rules.

This is not to excuse some genuinely shameful behaviour. That’s just the game. That’s football. It is brutal.

It was especially brutal on PSG. But, if you’re inches and seconds from something truly historic, as Suarez was as he went down just when he seemed to be put through for that fifth goal, you’re probably not going politely accept not getting there and meekly dust yourself down.

You’re going to absolutely fight to the death. That’s what Barca did, and it wasn’t always pretty, but it did produce something spectacular.

It really is so astounding that even this club, and even this team with players like Messi, can still do something that completely amazes the football world.

“I cannot believe it,” Ivan Rakitic side with breathless exhilaration. “It was really impossible… it is crazy and unbelievable.”

You could say couldn’t have predicted it, but someone did.

It was just one of many things that Luis Enrique got right, on a very special night.