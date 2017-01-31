Lille have responded to the display of a sexist banner during their Ligue 1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday by offering free entry to female supporters.

A Lyon supporter held a large placard during the first-half at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais suggesting that women who attend football matches should instead be at home.

On one side, the banner showed a silhouette of a man with an arrow indicating ‘stadium’. On the other was a woman’s silhouette pointing to the word ‘kitchen’.

Lille, who claimed a 2-1 away win on the day, have now countered by inviting female football supporters to watch their forthcoming Ligue 1 clash with Lorient free of charge.

The Hauts-de-France club tweeted on Tuesday: “Ladies, with us you are welcome,” with a poster parodying the Lyon fan's banner.

Lyon, whose women’s side are 14-time champions of France, have vowed to punish the supporter who brandished the banner.

“The club will act and will make an official police complaint,” Jean-Michel Aulas, the club’s chairman, tweeted. “In bad taste and fortunately passed on by an identified individual.”

Wendie Renard, a Lyon player and the captain of France’s women’s team, brought the banner to Aulas’ attention when she asked: “Lyon fans can you give me an explanation?”

Lille will play Lorient at the Grand Stade Lille Métropole on Saturday evening, while Lyon are next in action on Tuesday night at Marseille.