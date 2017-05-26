The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played under a closed roof for the first time in the competition’s history for safety and security concerns.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed in a statement on Friday that the decision to close the roof of the Principality Stadium – renamed the National Stadium of Wales for the final – was made after “taking into consideration the recommendations made by the authorities”.

Following the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night where 22 people were killed, the government raised the national terror threat to the level of critical, leaving several sporting events to be revised.

Arsenal called off a live broadcast of their FA Cup final at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea cancelled their open-bus parade.

The FAW added that “delivering a safe, secure and memorable event for all stakeholders, in particular the teams and the spectators, has always been the primary objective for both the Cardiff 2017 Local Organising Committee and UEFA.”

The stadium will also host the Women's Champions League final between Lyon and Paris St Germain on June 1, again with the roof closed.

A statement from UEFA, the European governing body, said: “UEFA's priority for the UEFA Champions League final, as with all its matches, is to ensure that it is a safe and secure event for all stakeholders, from the participating teams to the supporters.

“We acknowledge the decision made by the Football Association of Wales, in consultation with the South Wales Police, to close the roof for safety and security reasons.”